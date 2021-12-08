MongoDB, why are stocks on the rise today?

Tuesday morning the shares of MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) saw a sharp rally after the company announced better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results and posted better-than-expected guidance from analysts.

MongoDB reported an adjusted loss of $ 0.11 per share, better than analysts’ estimates of a loss of $ 0.38 per share; the company recorded quarterly revenues of $ 226.9 million, again exceeding the consensus estimate of $ 205.16 million.

For the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022, MongoDB expects a loss of between $ 0.24 and $ 0.21 per share, compared with estimates of a loss per share of $ 0.34; the company expects fourth quarter revenues to range from $ 239 to $ 242 million, compared to an estimate of $ 227.74 million.

“MongoDB had another fantastic quarter, evidenced by the 84% growth in Atlas’ revenue and the increase in our customer base to over 31,000. Our continued success reflects the adoption of our application data platform by customers who need to innovate faster to compete in today’s market, “he said. Dev Ittycheria, president and chief executive officer of MongoDB.

MongoDB is a document database that provides both licenses and subscriptions as a service.

Price movement of MDB

Over the past 52 weeks, MongoDB shares have traded between a low of $ 238.01 and a high of $ 590.

The stock was up 21.20% to $ 520.40 on Tuesday morning.

Photo: from Flickr