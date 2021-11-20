Monica Bellucci on the fierce criticism of the beginnings

Accepting criticism is not always easy and the style with which Monica Bellucci took the blow early in her career by admitting that she still has numerous gaps to fill says a lot about the humility that has always distinguished the actress. As we know Monica started taking her first steps in showbiz working as a model (just like the daughter Deva, had by the ex-husband Vincent Cassel), arriving in the world of cinema only at a later time. A switch that of Bellucci that was not as easy as you might think and that triggered numerous negative comments against Monica, whose acting was initially considered so limp that it could not be overshadowed even by her breathtaking beauty. A bit like saying that Monica Bellucci as a young woman was a “beauty who did not dance”.

Instead of being knocked down by criticism Monica in the 90s rolled up her sleeves and started studying with constancy and dedication, eventually becoming the diva we know today. A huge revenge that the 57-year-old took against all her detractors, especially since Monica Bellucci is now one of the few Italian actresses to be able to boast of having acted in incredible films such as The Brothers Grimm and the Charming Witch, Matrix Reloaded, Matrix Revolutions And She hates me by director Spike Lee, but also to have worked side by side with actors such as Keanu Reeves, Anthony Hopkins, Winona Ryder, Matt Damon and the late Heath Ledger. «The relationship with the media? It has changed over time. At first I was just someone who came from fashion to cinema. I had a default image, they expected things that I was not yet able to give “explained Bellucci to Repubblica, who then he added with extreme honesty «I had fierce judgments, but they were right, I had a lot to improve“.

Not everyone admits Monica, since publicly saying that she has not always done a great job is still difficult, even when we are talking (as in this case) about events that took place 30 years ago. At the time, who would have ever imagined that Monica, 30 years after her debut in front of the camera, would have been very popular in the cinema as well as in the theater, where currently is on tour in the role of the Divine with the opera Maria Callas, letters and memoirs? Nobody, but maybe that’s the beauty of life.

