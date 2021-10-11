Monica Bellucci will receive the Stella della Mole at the Turin Film Festival 2021

“It is a great joy and emotion for me to receive the Stella della Mole Award”, Monica Bellucci declares. “I thank the president and director of the National Cinema Museum of Turin Enzo Ghigo and Domenico De Gaetano. Thanks to Stefano Francia from Celle, director of the Torino Film Festival. I am honored that the film The girl in the fountain is screened in world premiere in Turin, one of the main film festivals in Italy, which opens the doors to a new type of cinema, attentive to innovations and young authors from all over the world, respecting tradition thanks to retrospectives that offer the vision of past masterpieces. I truly thank you from my heart ”.

“The Stella della Mole Award for Artistic Innovation represents the entire cinematographic history of our city, a tribute to tradition lived in the present with an eye to the future – underline Enzo Ghigo And Domenico De Gaetano, respectively president and director of the National Cinema Museum of Turin. It is a precious symbol, full of meanings, which we hope will increasingly represent the continuation of the new course for the Museum and the TFF. We are very happy that Monica Bellucci, multifaceted artist, movie star and global beauty icon, will receive it “.

“It is a great pleasure and an honor for me to be able to celebrate Monica Bellucci with the Stella della Mole Award“, He declares Stefano Francia of Celle, director of the Torino Film Festival. “His long career is and will be studded with intuitions, ideas and characters destined for eternal collective memory. This award is a recognition for his artistic versatility, for his willingness to promote the work of emerging authors, thus allowing the creation of multifaceted projects with new contents and languages, for his ability to master the creative potential that can enormously enrich the ‘cinematographic art ”.

Wednesday December 1, 2021 Monica Bellucci will be the protagonist of a Masterclass to the National Cinema Museum of Turin, where the actress will converse with the director of The girl in the fountain Antongiulio Panizzi.