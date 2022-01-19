Monica Germani: «How and how much to eat without guilt» Cook

«Weight is not just a number on the scales, it is our image in the mirror: there is a story that lives on in that very banal figure, yet often taken too seriously; our forms are the synthesis of a lived life. Too bad that, at times, we forget and think “only” about losing weight, ignoring that our body is not a container of calories but the set of experiences, victories and defeats, weaknesses and frailties. Erasing who we are by shaking off the extra pounds is easier, at least in appearance, as is thinking that eating less and eliminating certain foods is what it takes to get back in shape and find a balance with food. Nothing more incorrect. The right approach is another e it passes from self-acceptance, with all the strengths and weaknesses that everyone has. And it is also the only possible starting point to begin a real path of change that leads to a true and profound metamorphosis ».

Monica Germani, dietician and nutritionist, creator of the META method – an acronym that stands for Medical Education (for) Transformative Action and which aims at the total psycho-physical transformation of the patient through a personalized experience of behavioral, physical and aesthetic re-education – is convinced of this. And reassures: “The extra pounds don’t matter. It seems a paradox, but it is so ».

Explanation? In the book to be released on February 1st (but already in preorder on Amazon) Your diet is you. Free yourself from food obsessions and transform your life (Mondadori, 216 pages, € 18.50). Not a recipe book, even if the dishes are not lacking, but first of all a path of inner change, with strategies to be implemented to gain greater awareness with ourselves and recover a balanced relationship with food and our forms. And then tests and practical advice on how to customize the diet and build a tailor-made lifestyle, based on the personality and needs of each one.



Read also:

Valter Longo: “The Mediterranean diet has been distorted, done so it hurts”

– Mediterranean diet, the 10 foods that make you feel good and extend your life

– Enzo Spisni: “The 20 superfoods that strengthen the immune system”

– Swollen belly, the remedies: 10 tasty salads to get back in shape

– Flat stomach (in three months) with the Mediterranean couple diet. Expert advice and menu

– Lactose intolerance, what are the symptoms and what to eat to stay healthy

– Food intolerances: how to recognize them and what to eat to get better

– Nickel intolerance, how it manifests itself and the foods to be avoided

– The 10 healthy foods that quickly deflate your stomach and make you live better

– META, Noemi’s diet that makes you feel good in your body and mind (“without regaining kg”)

– Valter Longo and the 20 dishes to live a long time

– Vitamin D: what it is for, why it is important and in which foods to find it

– 15 food myths debunked by the expert: from whole foods to sugars

– Diet, what to eat? The 9 (unsuspected) foods to avoid

– Protein diet for balanced and lasting weight loss: 7 easy recipes

– Professor Hyman’s detox diet to lose extra pounds (in 10 days)