Mónica Noguera and her departure from ‘First Hand’

It seems that the bad luck that has haunted Gustavo Adolfo Infante for a few weeks has intensified and the communicator (because that’s what he studied) is suddenly involved in another controversy as it transpired that Mónica Noguera, who had been his co-host and companion for years in the daily gossip program ‘First hand’, which is broadcast on Imagen TV, he suddenly left the program.

Monica Noguera at an event in CDMX in 2022. (Jorge Gonzalez / Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

According to the rumors uncovered by the Mexican journalist Marco Antonio Silva through YouTube, Noguera – who has been an original part of the program since 2017 – would leave it to dedicate more time to her personal life, which includes a glamorous lifestyle and sports, for which being in a live broadcast from Monday to Friday, which competes directly with ‘Ventaneando’, headed by the fearsome Pati Chapoy, Infante’s staunch enemy, was too oppressive for his lifestyle and that he preferred to dedicate himself to other things.

Silva’s gossip began to go around the networks, until the head of information for the ‘Hoy’ program, the journalist Gil Barrera, released an authorized tweet in which he made Noguera’s departure official.who 28 years ago began her career as the image of Telehit, alongside her partner at the time, Memo del Bosque, whom she married after a long relationship that came to an end when they did the show ‘Al fin de semana’ (which tried replace ‘Siempre en Domingo’) and after their divorce he married the Costa Rican Vica Andrade —for years it was managed that she was the third in discord and that Del Bosque had cheated on him with her, but Noguera herself has denied on more than one occasion.

The pretext that Noguera’s “lifestyle” is the reason for this dropout has so far been neither confirmed nor denied, although on Silva’s YouTube channel some users commented that they did not believe this was the reason, pointing to a relative tension already present between Infante and Nogueraas a result of the atrocious comments that he made about Mauricio Martínez and his complaint of sexual abuse by the former manager of Mercurio and Magneto, Antonio Berumen, a powerful man in the Mexican show business, who now faces numerous accusations that have been accumulating in these days.

Continue reading the story

After Infante was forced by the chain to offer a public apology (it is not, as we know, the first time that the driver has had to do that), Noguera published on his Instagram the statement about it that officially launched the chain and began to be said in networks that Infante had considered this a discourtesy towards him by his partner, who was recommended by him to enter the chain, something that Infante has also said about Laura Bozzo and Rocío Sánchez Azuara, who categorically denied it.

Let us remember that exactly one year ago, the controversial but usually correct Alex Kaffie revealed in his column that the presenter was seen recording a pilot for Telemundo, a fact that generated rumors about a future change of television for Noguera, but she denied it at the time, stating that he was not going to leave Infante, whom he called his “soul brother”. However, although Noguera did confirm that she is leaving Infante’s program, she categorically assured that she is not leaving Imagen Televisión.

The real reason for her departure, for the moment, enters the realm of (tasty) speculation, but the truth is that this turn in the blue-eyed woman’s life will continue to give a lot to talk about.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

ON VIDEO: Anya Taylor-Joy’s connection to Harry Potter that saved her in her childhood