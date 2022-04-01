Mónica Vergara announces call for the Women’s Tri

Midtime Editorial

Through a statement, the Mexican Soccer Federation announced the 24-player roster of the Women’s Mexican National Team to continue with the processl Concacaf Qualifier W. For this occasion, Mónica Vergara will have two debutant players in the Tri Mayor.

Casandra Montero from Chivas Femenil and Diana Ordoñez from NC Couragejoin the Tri for the first time. Cassandra was called in 2013 to be part of the Women’s Under-20; while, Diana attend to the tricolor squarer after having made a change of Federationgiven that was part of the representation of the United States in its minor categories.

Mexico will face Anguilla and port rich the days April 9 and 12, respectively. exactly the game against Puerto Ricans will be the Return of a women’s team to the field of the Stadium Nemesis Ten since 2007 when Mexico played the Repechage vs. Japan for him world Chinese 2007 and they won 2-1.

The 24 players summoned by the strategist they will start concentration from saturday april 2in the facilities of the High Performance Center of the FMF.

The Tricolores come from giving away a couple of goalsfirst 9-0 against Suriname and 8-0 against Antigua and Barbuda.