With blood tests, many values ​​that are important for our health are monitored. It would be good to repeat the checks at least once a year, to keep our health monitored. This way we can more easily see signs that something is not working as it should. In the case of women, the values ​​should be kept under control with a certain frequency, especially if they are undergoing hormone therapy such as the pill or due to menopause. Keeping 2 particular values ​​under control is increasingly important.

Here’s what to keep track of

One of the most important values ​​that should always be kept in mind is that of the thyroid. In fact, the ones we see written as TSH, FT4 and FT3 tell us if our thyroid gland is functioning properly. The first is the main screening exam to establish its good functioning. It measures the amount of hormone secreted by the pituitary gland and is useful for diagnosing hyper or hypothyroidism. FT4 is the main hormone produced by the thyroid and the free fraction is measured in the blood. While FT3 is the thyroid hormone and its values ​​also result from the transformation of T4 in the peripheral organs. The values ​​must fall within the range that is found directly on the analysis report. Since, for example, low TSH values ​​could indicate hyperthyroidism, while above the norm hypothyroidism.

Monitoring 2 particular values ​​in the blood could save us from this future disease which would be responsible for nervous system problems

Another value to always keep under control is that of blood sugar. This highlights the blood sugar values ​​and is essential for diagnosing diabetes and possibly keeping the disease under control. In this article, by way of example, we have highlighted the various types of diabetes and above all which fruit sugars you could eat regularly and which ones should be dosed more. But blood sugar is not the only one that can give warnings about the presence or absence of insulin disease. The TSH exam is also important.

In fact, some studies have shown that hypothyroidism would increase the probability of developing type 2 diabetes by 13%. The risk would increase up to 40% in subjects who would have reduced thyroid function. But what is hypothyroidism? It is a condition that shows excessive amounts of thyroid hormones in the circulation. But don’t worry too much either. These 2 particular blood values, if kept under control, will help us in prevention and allow us to intervene at the first signs. With the right therapy, life can continue peacefully, but realizing it in time is the only way to avoid serious future repercussions.