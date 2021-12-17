Monitoring ISS: incidence boom, 18 regions at moderate risk

Increasingly high incidence in Italy but Rt contagion index decreasing. The incidence of cases per hundred thousand inhabitants has reached 241, a sharp increase compared to 176 per hundred thousand a week ago. The Rt index, on the other hand, fell slightly from 1.18 to 1.13, according to data from the control room for weekly monitoring, provided by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità. There are currently 18 regions or autonomous provinces (out of 21) at moderate risk. “The weekly incidence at the national level – underlines the ISS – is increasing sharply: 241 per 100,000 inhabitants (10/12/2021 -16/12/2021) vs 176 per 100 thousand inhabitants (03/12 / 2021-09 / 12/2021), Ministry of Health data flow. In the period 24 November – 7 December 2021, the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 1.13 (range 1.09 – 1.19), slightly down compared to the previous week but above the epidemic threshold. The transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization is stable, but still above the epidemic threshold (Rt = 1.09 (1.06-1.14) at 7/12/2021 vs Rt ​​= 1.07 (1 , 03-1.11) to 11/29/2021) “.

The occupancy of the beds in the ordinary wards and in the intensive care units is still rising. The employment rate in intensive care is 9.6% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of December 16) vs 8.5% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of December 09). The employment rate in medical areas at a national level – underlines the ISS – rises to 12.1% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as of December 16) vs 10.6% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as of December 09). In the last week of monitoring a region is classified as high risk, 18 regions are classified as moderate risk. Among these, three regions are at high probability of high-risk progression, while for one region it was not possible to assess progression. Two regions are classified as low risk. 13 Regions report a resilience alert. One Region reports multiple resilience alerts.

Read also: