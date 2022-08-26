Monkey pox. Ministry of Health confirms 386 cases

The Health Secretary reported that until August 22, 386 infections of monkey pox in 24 states of the country and no deaths.

The Weekly Technical Report on Epidemiological Surveillance on this disease detailed that in the referred period a total of 862 people were identified who meet the operational definition of a probable case, of which 386 are confirmed, 172 under study and 304 ruled out by laboratory tests.

He pointed out that a person died of septic shock, acquired pneumonia and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, who during his medical care was identified with lesions compatible with monkeypox ; when performing the test it was positive, however, the death is analyzed.

“The death is carefully analyzed by a group of experts in infectology to determine if there is a cause attributable to infection by monkeypox virus,” the statement read.

In what states are cases of monkeypox found?

The positive cases are distributed in 24 states, which are: Mexico City, 209 infections; Jalisco, 69; State of Mexico, 21; Yucatan, 20; Quintana Roo, 12; Baja California, eight; Nuevo Leon, seven; Chiapas, five; Veracruz, five; Puebla, four; Tabasco, four; Morelos, three; Colima, two; Chihuahua, two; Guanajuato, two; Oaxaca, two; Queretaro, two; Sinaloa, two; Sound, two; Aguascalientes, one; Baja California Sur, one; Coahuila, one; Michoacán, one, and San Luis Potosí, one.

The Federal agency specified that of the total number of confirmed cases, 97 percent correspond to men and three percent to women; 47.2 percent of people are between 30 and 39 years old; that is, 182. Also, four are under 20 years old; 90, from 20 to 29; 81 between 40 and 49; 25 from 50 to 59; and four people, 60 years or older.

