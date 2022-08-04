Monkeypox: confirmed cases in the country increase to 282

The Ministry of Health has so far detected 282 cases of monkeypox in the country, most of them located in Metropolitan Limaalthough infections have also been reported in 9 other regions.

As specified, all patients are receiving medical care and are monitored, in addition to making the corresponding identification of their contacts.

Metropolitan Lima accumulates 242 cases and the rest were registered in Lima Provinces (two), Callao (17), Ica (3), Freedom (12), Tacna (1), Cuzco (two), Junin (1), loretto (1), Piura (1).

health response

The first case of monkeypox in Peru was confirmed by the Ministry of Health last June 26 in a foreign man who lives in the district of Free townin Lima, and had contact with other people from abroad.

“Most of all (cases) are young men and all stable. We had 3 patients who were hospitalized, but for other comorbidities, not related to the monkey pox“said the Minister of Health, Jorge Lopezin TV Peru.

The portfolio holder added that, after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared an international emergency due to the current outbreak, his sector is evaluating acquiring the vaccine against this disease.

“Of all the indications that it has given to the WHO, we already have 99% in our country (…) the only thing we lack is the vaccine, nothing else, which is currently being evaluated by the expert committee (to ) to see if we are going to have the need to buy this vaccine for our risk group,” said López.

Hospitals prepare to care for patients

The Minsa has asked each region to implement a contingency plan to deal with a possible increase in infections. So far, the regions of Amazonas, Piura and Junín have reported on the actions they have been carrying out to meet the demands of cases.

In Piura, 10 clinical surveillance units will be set up in health centers in some districts to deal with possible cases of monkeypox.

In the Gustavo Lanata Luján hospital in the province of Bagua, Amazonas region, a large environment was set up to house possible cases of monkeypox, reported the director of the medical establishment, José Olivera.