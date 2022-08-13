Monkeypox does not spread easily, US says

Monkeypox does not spread easily, clarifies the Department of Health in Washington, United States

Since the first cases of monkeypox have appeared, various doubts have arisen among the population in the world, about its contagion, vaccination and other aspects. And fearing a massive spread of the virus, health authorities in the United States have sent messages clarifying that the monkeypox virus does not spread easily.

“The risk is usually low in most people, but if you develop skin rashes, cover them and see your doctor“says the Washington Department of Health on its social network.

Monkeypox does not spread easily unless there is close, direct contact with a person who has symptoms. If you have symptoms, such as an unusual rash or blisters, cover it up and see a health care provider, the health authority says.

Various health entities in the United States have pointed out that the degree of spread by contagion of the simian virus is low compared to the Sars-Cov-2 virus. However, maintaining preventive measures is essential, warn the health authorities.

Forms of contagion

Monkeypox can be spread from person to person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids. It can also be spread through respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, fondling, or sex.

Monkeypox can spread from the time symptoms begin until the rash has completely healed and a new layer of skin has formed. Anyone who is in close personal contact with a person with monkeypox can get it and should take steps to protect themselves.