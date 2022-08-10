Monkeypox in the US: FDA moves to increase vaccine availability

Alarm due to increase in cases of monkeypox

The US Secretary of Health, Xavier Becerra, took measures this Tuesday that will allow the commissioner of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to grant emergency use authorizations for monkeypox vaccines, behind the declaration of August 4 of a health emergency due to the increase in infections.

Specifically, Becerra issued a determination under Section 564 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act, according to which the circumstances justify the emergency use authorization of the vaccines.

“Last week, I declared monkeypox a public health emergency to unlock additional tools that will help us contain and end this outbreak and to signal to the American people that we are taking our response to the next level.”Becerra said according to a statement from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). “Today’s action will allow the FDA to exercise additional authorities that may increase the availability of vaccines.” to prevent monkeypox, while continuing to ensure that the vaccine meets high standards for safety, efficacy, and manufacturing quality.”

This action is the latest step the Biden-Harris Administration has taken to respond to the current outbreak of the monkeypox virus in the United States, where thousands of cases have already been registered although, for the moment, no deaths.

To date, HHS has made available more than 1.1 million doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine and, so far, has shipped more than 620,000 doses on demand. HHS has also made the ACAM2000 smallpox vaccine and the TPOXX smallpox treatment available to states and other jurisdictions. Through partnerships with the nation’s largest commercial laboratories, testing capacity has rapidly increased to more than 80,000 per week as HHS continues to communicate important public health messages and raise awareness among key stakeholders.

A person receives a dose of the Jynneos vaccine (REUTERS)

Monkeypox was given that name in 1958 when it was detected in several laboratory apes in Denmark. In 1970 the virus was detected in humans. It is considered a zoonotic viral disease, which means it can be transmitted from animals to humans. It can also be transmitted from human to human. It is known that the disease is transmitted by direct contact with the lesions of an infected patient or by surfaces contaminated by them, but little is known about the possible presence of viruses in other biological samples, such as saliva, urine or semen.

According to the World Health Organization, Symptoms of monkeypox are usually fever, severe headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, swollen lymph nodes, and skin rashes or lesions. The rash usually begins on the first or third day of the onset of fever. Lesions may be flat or slightly raised, filled with a clear or yellowish fluidand then they form a crust, dry up and fall off.

The number of injuries varies, from a few to several thousand. The rash usually appears on the face, the palms of the hands, and the soles of the feet. They can also appear in the mouth, genitals, and eyes.

In most cases, Symptoms of monkeypox clear up on their own within a few weeks, but in three to six percent of reported cases in countries where it is endemic, it can lead to medical complications and even death. Newborns, children, and people with weakened immune systems may be at risk for more severe symptoms and death from the disease.

Keep reading:

Monkeypox: the current outbreak has symptoms that differ from those typical of the disease

Monkeypox: what is the main route of transmission, according to experts

Monkeypox: what is the treatment recommended by specialists