monkeypox is declared an international emergency

The World Health Organization activated this Saturday, July 23, its highest level of alert to try to contain the outbreak of monkeypox, which has affected almost 17,000 people in 74 countries, announced its director general.

“I have decided to declare a public health emergency of international scope,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference, stating that the risk in the world is relatively moderate, except in Europe, where it is high.

Tedros explained that the expert committee had been unable to reach a consensus and remained divided on the need for the highest alert level. Ultimately, the decision rests with the CEO.

“It is a call to action, but it is not the first,” said Mike Ryan, head of emergencies at the WHO, who hoped that the alert would allow collective action against the disease.

Warning against discrimination

Since early May, when it was first detected outside African countries where it is endemic, the disease has affected more than 16,836 people in 74 countries, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). as of July 22.

Monkeypox, which was first detected in humans in 1970, is less dangerous and contagious than its cousin smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980.

In most cases, the patients are relatively young men who have homosexual relationships and usually live in cities, the WHO said.

According to a study of New England Journal of Medicine carried out on 528 people in 16 countries – the largest to date – 95% of cases were transmitted through sexual intercourse.

“This form of transmission represents both an opportunity for targeted public health interventions and a challenge, as affected communities in some countries face life-threatening forms of discrimination,” Tedros said.

The head of the WHO stated that “there is real concern that men who have sex with men may be stigmatized or blamed by the outbreak, which makes it more difficult to track and contain” cases.

Vaccination

On Friday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended extending the use of a smallpox vaccine to combat the spread of monkeypox, which is already used in several countries.

In 2013, the EU approved the Imvanex vaccine, from the Danish company Bavarian Nordic, to prevent smallpox. Its use is now extended due to its similarity to the monkeypox virus.

The WHO recommends vaccinating people most at risk, as well as health workers who may be exposed to the disease.

Symptoms

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a disease caused by viruses transmitted from animals to people, according to the World Health Organization).

MedlinePlus, the National Library of Medicine of the United States, indicates that the symptoms are:

Fever.

Headache.

Muscle aches and back pain.

Swollen lymph nodes.

Shaking chills.

Exhaustion.

Rash with sores that may look like pimples or blisters. It can be on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, such as the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus. It goes through different stages before it heals completely. This can take several weeks.

How to protect yourself?

Avoid skin-to-skin contact with people who have a monkeypox-like rash.

Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox or monkeypox.

Do not kiss, hug, fondle, or have sexual intercourse with a person who has monkeypox.

Do not share eating utensils or glasses or cups with a person who has monkeypox.

Do not touch or handle the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person who has monkeypox or monkeypox.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

