Monkeypox outbreak is due to contact between people, according to the WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasized this Tuesday that the outbreak of monkeypox and the spread of this disease is occurring between people by very close contact, and not by transmission from animals to humans.

“Monkeypox is present in various animals and is most common in rodents. The only reason it is called that is because it was identified in a group of monkeys in a zoo in Denmark,” WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris commented on the matter.

He added that public opinion “You need to clearly understand that the transmission we’re seeing is human-to-human, it’s close-contact transmission, and the concern needs to be about what we can do to protect ourselves and others.”

Harris said fear should not lead to attacks on animals, referring to cases of beatings and poisoning of monkeys recorded in Brazil.

The virus has the potential to jump from an animal to a human, but “This is not what we are seeing now, the risk of transmission is from another human and this can be stopped if people who have symptoms seek medical attention and take precautions not to spread it.”

The WHO is in the process of determining a neutral name for this disease and thus avoid stigmatizing a group of animals or humans.

Monkeypox has been declared by the WHO as an international health emergency, which implies the same level of alert that was attributed to covid-19.

EFE