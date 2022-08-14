Monkeypox outbreak is due to person-to-person transmission

World Health Organization (WHO) emphasized Tuesday that the monkeypox outbreak and spread of this disease is occurring between people through very close contact, and not through animal-to-human transmission.

“Monkeypox is present in various animals and is most common in rodents. The only reason it is called that is because it was identified in a group of monkeys in a zoo in Denmark,” said WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris.

He added that public opinion “must clearly understand that the transmission we are seeing is from human to human, it is a transmission by close contact and the concern must focus on what we can do to protect ourselves and to protect others.”

Harris said fear should not lead to attacks on animals, referring to cases of beatings and poisoning of monkeys recorded in Brazil.

The virus has the potential to jump from an animal to a human, but “this is not what we are seeing now, the risk of transmission is from another human and this can be stopped if people who have symptoms seek medical attention and Take precautions not to spread it.

The WHO is in the process of determining a neutral name for this disease and thus avoid stigmatizing a group of animals or humans.

Monkeypox has been declared by the WHO as an international health emergency, which implies the same level of alert that was attributed to covid-19.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!