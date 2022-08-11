Monkeypox: reveal data about the complications it generates for health | Cuyo’s diary

A recent study carried out in Spain indicated that 40% of those diagnosed with monkeypox disease have complications on the person’s health status and should receive appropriate treatment.

The report published in the prestigious scientific journal The Lancet, in conjunction with three sexual health clinics in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​determined that a 40% of the 181 patients evaluated had to receive antiretroviral therapy.

The study interpreted atypical presentations in skin lesions resulting from smallpox that spread throughout the world. According to statistical data presented by The Lancet, study participants presented skin conditions in its entirety: 78% had lesions in the anogenital region and 43% in the oral and perioral region.

The particular fact that stood out from the report is that 40% of the patients analyzed presented complications and required special treatment. Of all those examined, 45 people had proctitis, 19 tonsillitis, 15 penile edema, six abscesses and eight rashes. Only three people had to receive medical attention and subsequent hospitalization.

How is the disease transmitted?

At the national level, the director of Epidemiology and Strategic Information, Analía Rearte, spoke a few days ago in virtual training on monkeypox aimed at members of health teams in the provinces

On that occasion, the attorney explained the different variables of interhuman transmission of monkeypox, highlighting close contact with skin or mucosal lesions of a sick person, and especially linked to the sexual act.

Going into the details, Rearte specified that The transmission can be carried out with “skin lesions, scabs or fluids; attendance at events in which there is sexual contact with multiple people, kissing or caressing symptomatic or confirmed cases; sharing the bed, sheets, towels or items for personal use; share drinks and mate with cases”.

Finally, the director highlighted the importance of “avoiding close contact with confirmed cases and with people who have compatible symptoms”, and in addition, he advised to carry out constant monitoring in the case of doubt, for a period of 21 days and to detect the disease in time.