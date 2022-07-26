Health

Monkeypox: This is how it is transmitted and how it can be prevented

Photo of James James18 hours ago
0 58 2 minutes read

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • UP NEXT

    Diabetic Patients Face ‘Catastrophic’ Cost of Insulin, Study Says

    00:36

  • WHO asks not to stigmatize those infected with monkeypox after declaring a global emergency

    03:21

  • This is how you can prevent the spread of monkeypox

    02:26

  • There are two children infected with monkeypox in the US. A doctor explains the risk they are running

    03:41

  • White House says spread of monkeypox outbreak can be contained

    01:53

  • The World Health Organization declares maximum alert for the increase in cases of monkeypox

    02:26

  • Mexico uses a squad of dogs to detect new infections of COVID-19

    00:46

  • The United States exceeds 90 million cases of COVID-19 amid a worrying resurgence

    00:47

  • Confirm the first cases of minors infected with monkeypox

    00:26

  • Childhood vaccination has become a challenge and the return to school is just around the corner

    01:58

  • Psychologist raises her voice against influencer who mistreats her daughter for ‘likes’

    05:09

  • Alert in New York after the detection of the first case of polio in the country in almost a decade

    00:25

  • They confirm a case of polio in New York. The infected adult was not vaccinated

    00:31

  • Diabetics face difficulties buying insulin amid highest inflation in 40 years

    01:03

  • Monkeypox has been stigmatized as a disease of gay men, but it is not.

    02:33

  • Monkeypox in numbers: These five states bear the brunt of the US outbreak

    00:35

  • Monkeypox: Specialist explains what the symptoms are and how long they last

    04:35

  • WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency and reports cases in children

    02:20

  • Monkeypox: WHO declares it a global emergency, just like COVID-19 and Zika

    04:43

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James18 hours ago
0 58 2 minutes read

Related Articles

risk of having a traffic accident

53 mins ago

Sleep disorders may increase cardiovascular risk in patients with diabetes

1 hour ago

Linezolid Shows Success Against Gram-Positive Bacterial Infections in the ICU: Study

2 hours ago

Five tips to make your salads a rich, healthy and low-calorie dish

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Check Also
Close
Reddit WhatsApp
Back to top button