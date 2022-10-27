Monkeypox was diagnosed for the first time in a child in Argentina

Most of those affected by monkeypox have been adults in Argentina. Now the virus was detected in a 10-year-old boy residing in Buenos Aires (NIAID)

For the first time, diagnosed monkey pox in a little boy on the Argentina. She is 10 years old and lives in the city of Buenos Aires, according to the epidemiological bulletin of the Ministry of Health of the Nation. Since last May, when the first case of the infection caused by the virus Monkeypox in the country, most of those affected have been Adultswith a average age of 35 years.

The virus was first described in humans in Africa in 1970. In 2017 there had been a re-emergence of the infection in Nigeria, with more than 200 cases of monkeypox. The virus would have spread and this year caused a global outbreak, a situation that led to the World Health Organization declare it as public health emergency of international concern on July 23 last. It is an infection that can cause a rash that presents with pimples or blisters.

Globally, this year 76,111 cases of monkeypox have already been reported in 109 countries. In 102 of those countries, there had never been an outbreak of the virus before. Monkeypox. But since August daily cases have been going down, especially in regions like Europe. “The number of reported cases all over the world has dropped for eight consecutive weeksbut, as in the case of COVID-19, risks and uncertainties remain, and in some countries transmission continues to increase,” said WHO director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus In the past week.

It is the first global epidemic of monkeypox, with 76,111 cases in 109 countries (Pexels)

In Argentina, between May and August, smallpox cases increased slowly. From the second half of August they grew “gradually”. In the first week of October, a lower number of cases was registered than in the previous week. But in the second week of October, 85 confirmed cases were reported and another 20 were under study at the closing of the last epidemiological bulletin.

It was the week with the most confirmed cases reported since the beginning of the outbreak in the country. “In relative terms the average week-on-week increase recorded for the last four weeks was 14%”affirmed the epidemiology experts from the Health portfolio to refer to the evolution of the outbreak between the second half of September and the first half of October.

Total, 627 cases of people with monkeypox have been confirmed in Argentina. Until now, the youngest patient registered was a teenager of 18 years. Now there was the case of the boy from 10 years. As symptoms, the little boy had a fever greater than 38° and rashes on his arms. “As an epidemiological background, it is a close contact of a confirmed case, and the area of ​​contagion would be the intrafamily”, the experts clarified. Namely, the child had been a close contact of a family member who also had the infection. At the moment, “evolves favorably.”

Pimpled skin lesions are the most common symptoms of monkeypox/Archive

After the detection of the case in childhood in the country, Dr. Thomas Ordunaformer president of the Latin American Society of Travel Medicine and advisor to the Ministry of Health of the Nation, told Infobae: “For now, monkeypox continues to affect men who have sex with other men more both in Argentina and in the rest of the world. But there are specific cases of patients who are women and children. I don’t think there will be an increase in cases in women and children in the country. This increase has not occurred in other regions of the world.”

consulted by Infobae the doctor Viviana Leirohead of the Dermatology Service of the Hospital Muniz of the city of Buenos Aires and member of the Argentine Society of Dermatology, commented: “It is necessary for the population today to take into account the recommendations to prevent monkeypox. If any adult has symptoms, they should go to the doctor and avoid skin contact with other people. If a child has symptoms, they must be accompanied to the consultation and must wear a mask. In both cases it is important that the 21 day isolation until the scabs that are produced by the skin lesions fall off. This prevents the affected person from transmitting the virus Monkeypox to its environment and contributes to the control of the outbreak”.

Researchers from the UK and Sweden had recently published a study on the impact of the smallpox outbreak on children in the journal The Lancet Regional Health – Europe. As of September 6, 2022, there have been reports 59 child cases in the countries of the European Union and the European Economic Area, 5 cases among children ages 0-17 in Canada, a single case in the United Kingdom, and 31 childhood cases in the United States. In Spain, 3 of the 4 cases in children under 4 years of age had acquired the infection at home, while adolescents aged 13 to 17 years acquired the infection in a tattoo parlor or through sexual contact. In Brazil, high rates of infection in the community have resulted in more than 141 cases in children and adolescents.

Skin lesions can evolve in different stages in patients (Marcelo Regalado)

The 10-year-old boy is the youngest monkeypox patient ever recorded in Argentina until now. The oldest patient is 61 years old. 99% of confirmed cases correspond to people of legal male sex. Also The presence of the virus has been detected in 3 trans women and three of the cis gender, which means that they identify with the sex assigned at birth. The majority had lesions with vesicles on the skin in different locations, including genitals, perianal, hands, torso and face, fever and swollen glands as symptoms.

In the world during 2022 there have been 34 deaths from monkeypox. None have been reported in Argentina so far. But during the last weeks one of the patients did require hospitalization in intensive care and mechanical ventilation. “This is an immunocompromised person who is currently stable,” reported the Health portfolio.

From May till now, there was a spread of the virus to different jurisdictions of the country. Cases have already been confirmed in 15 of the 24 jurisdictions and suspects in 19. But most of the cases are still concentrated in the Central region. 67% of the confirmed cases were registered in residents of the city of Buenos Aires and together with the provinces of Buenos Aires and Córdoba. These three jurisdictions concentrate 94.7% of the cases that have been registered in the country.

