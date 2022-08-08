Monkeypox: with more than 10,000 cases in the Americas, PAHO promotes equitable access to vaccines

Given the increase in cases, PAHO announced that it will seek equitable access to vaccines for people at higher risk / (REUTERS / Given Ruvic)

Through a statement, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) He assured that he will seek to facilitate “a coordinated response” to the increase in cases of monkey pox in the region. In addition, according to the owner of it, Carissa Etiennethe international organization will collaborate with the member states so that they can achieve a “equitable access to the vaccine for the most at risk populations”, which will be made effective through “the Revolving Fund of the Organization”.

After a special session of the Directing Council of the Member States of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the international organization stated that “before the shortage of vaccines against the diseaseit is urged to facilitate ‘a coordinated response’ and to take the necessary measures to help Member States ‘have access to this vaccine through the Organization’s Revolving Fund,’” they said in a statement.

“ The declaration of a public health emergency of international importance came with detailed recommendations both for countries and territories that have not detected any cases and for those that already have imported cases or transmission in their communities. Etienne pointed out. While he highlighted: “We believe that when the recommended measures are applied properly, we can stop the transmission of the virus of monkeypox.

Among the recommendations promoted by PAHO are: risk communication and the participation of affected communities, early detection and surveillance, treatment and isolation of patients, and contact tracing. However, according to the head of PAHO, “the post- or pre-exposure vaccination could be an adjunct of the other measures.

Currently, there are more than 10,000 cases of monkeypox in various countries in the Americas, and infections continue to rise. It is for this reason that Etienne highlighted “that currently only one third generation vaccine against monkeypox and that its production is carried out by a single manufacturer

That is why Etienne warned of the need to facilitate “a coordinated response” and to take the necessary measures to help member states “to have access to this vaccine through the Organization’s Revolving Fund.” Similarly, he requested the countries of the region to “continue to recognize the agency and its Revolving Fund as the most appropriate strategic regional technical mechanism to provide a equitable access to this and other vaccines” which should be prioritized specific groups, as well as for close contacts of a confirmed case, in order to maximize its impact.

On July 23, the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesusgave a press conference and announced the activation of the maximum health alert level before the monkeypox outbreak.

The WHO defines as public health emergency of international concern, or PHEICa “an extraordinary event” that constitutes a “risk to the public health of other States through the international spread of disease” and that “may potentially require a coordinated international response” . This definition assumes that the situation is: serious, sudden, unusual or unexpected; and that it has implications for public health beyond the national border of the affected State and that it may require immediate international action.

The outbreakwhich began in mid-May, has already spread to 89 countries around the world; while in the Americas More than 10,000 cases of the disease were detected in 24 countriesa a figure that represents 38% of global cases . “The declaration of a public health emergency of international importance came with detailed recommendations both for countries and territories that have not detected any cases and for those that already have imported cases or transmission in their communities,” Etienne warned.

On the other hand, on August 4, the The United States government declared a national health emergency before this disease. “We are prepared to take our response to the next level,” explained the US Secretary of Health, Xavier Becerra, in a call with journalists. In the words of the North American referent, this declaration allows “implement a action plan and access to federal funds to prevent cases from continuing to rise.”

“We encourage all Americans to take monkeypox seriously and take responsibility to help us deal with this virus,” Becerra added to reporters. Meanwhile, from the White House they announced the creation of a response group to the spread of the disease. From the United States they pointed out that, Currently, more than 6,500 monkeypox infections have been registered, with an increase from one week to the next of almost two thousand cases (previously there were 4,600).

For its part, the New York City also declared to monkeypox like a “public health emergency”which, according to Mayor Eric Adams and the Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasanallows them to “issue emergency orders of the commissioner under the New York City Health Code and amend provisions of the Health Code to establish measures to help slow the spread.”

