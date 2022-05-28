Mono Zabaleta is accused of harassing a woman in full concert

The vallenato genre is still in the eye of the hurricane due to the harassment controversies that have tainted the history of this musical movement. The most recent episode featured the singer Mono Zabaleta, who was criticized for a video circulating on social networks, in which he is seen dancing with a woman.

In the middle of one of his presentations, Mono Zabaleta is seen interacting with a woman on the stage, who apparently is part of the audience. While the music plays, the artist holds the guest on stage.

In the video, Mono Zabaleta is seen taking the woman by the hands, while she dances to the rhythm of the music. The rhythm of the song changes suddenly, to which the singer makes other faster movements.

The images show how Zabaleta grabs the woman by the hip and repeatedly pulls her towards him, rubbing her private parts against the concertgoer.

Behind them, the members of the band that accompanies Zabaleta can also be seen laughing at the apparently “funny” event. But this is not how users of social networks consider it, who have pointed out that it is an abuse and that this type of situation cannot be normalized in the vallenato genre.

They sent me this video of Mono Zabaleta. Surely this young fan climbed without expecting this in return. It seems reprehensible to me from every point of view. At what time was this kind of abuse normalized? pic.twitter.com/aSimTbew44 — MONICA RODRIGUEZ (@MONYRODRIGUEZOF) May 27, 2022

One of the first people to highlight the inappropriateness of the dance was the presenter and journalist Mónica Rodríguez, who spread the video through her official Twitter account.

“They sent me this video of Mono Zabaleta. Surely this young fan climbed without expecting this in return. It seems reprehensible to me from every point of view. At what time was this kind of abuse normalized?”, he wrote in the description that accompanies the tweet.

His criticism was joined by other users on the social network, who stressed that it seems to be a phenomenon that has begun to take on the scenarios that are supposed to be artistic.

“First it was Poncho Zuleta with Karen Lizarazo, then it was Mono Zabaleta who publicly harassed a fan. Is it that for these stalkers there is no law? If it were an ordinary person who did it, would the law act the same? There are many questions!” tweeted Antonio Barrios, a user of the social network, who took up the video of what happened with Poncho Zuleta and the singer Karen Lizarazo.

First it was Poncho Zuleta with Karen Lizarazo, then it was Mono Zabaleta who publicly harassed a fan, is it that there is no law for these harassers? If it were an ordinary person who did it, the law would act the same? There are many questions!↓ pic.twitter.com/DDq9X9YJYp – Antonio Barrios (@antoniobarrio14) May 27, 2022

For his part, from account ‘We women count The act committed by Mono Zabaleta was also classified as reprehensible and it was urged that such actions no longer be justified.

“Reprehensible abuses here and there! Even when? The abuse cannot be folklore. We join in the general rejection of those who carry it out and justify @ArakFialloNancy @GloriaFlorezSI @otrocualquiera_ @MonoZabaleta @PonchoZuleta”, they tweeted from the profile.

Faced with these accusations, there is still no official statement by the singer Mono Zabaleta.

Apologies from Poncho Zuleta

After a video circulated in which it is observed how the vallenato singer Poncho Zuleta harasses his colleague Karen Lizarazo on a stage In the middle of a concert on May 20, both artists spoke about it.

Poncho Zuleta uploaded a video on the same social network, apologizing to Lizarazo.

“Today I want to sincerely apologize to my friend and colleague Karen Lizarazo, an admirable artist. To her and to all the women who have been offended by what happened in the early hours of May 20, my apologies. When I think of women, I think of my mother Carmen Díaz, her memory is sacred. And I can not conceive of anything different, but praise them because they are undoubtedly the central axis of humanity, a thousand apologies and a big hug, “she said.