Monochrome makeup: the back-to-school makeup trend launched by the makeup artists of Gigi Hadid and Kim Kardashian

At the moment, only one word is on all the lips of the beauty gurus of TikTok : monochrome makeup. The brief is quite simple: a unified beauty treatment, relying on a single shade of color. The result ? Tone-on-tone make-up that gives a more homogeneous and soft finish, for a look smooth and worked. The key is therefore to opt for your signature color of the moment, and to decline it on the eyes, the mouth and the cheekbones. Seen on the Instagram feeds of the greatest American makeup-artists, Patrick Ta (Gigi Hadid’s makeup artist) or Mario Dedivanovic (Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist) as leaders, monochrome makeup is therefore more than on the rise. And the 88 million views generated by the associated hashtag on TikTok won’t say otherwise…

How to reproduce monochrome makeup?

All the interest of this makeup lies in the choice of color, because it is the leitmotif that will appear on all areas of the face. So, whether it matches the complexion of your eyes, your hair, whether it suits your complexion, or whether it tempts you at the moment, just make sure you like it and that it doesn’t don’t smother your face too much. We therefore avoid fluorescent colors or black, which are more difficult to wear and tend to extinguish the glow. Then, nothing could be simpler: just apply the chosen color and its neighboring shades on the eyes, mouth, cheekbones and how much. An example, following the current Barbiecore trend: adorn your lips with a candy pink gloss, your eyelids with a tangy fuchsia and your cheeks with a baby pink blush with a sun-kissed effect. Most ? Bet on texture games to give more depth to your look, such as matte lipstick, glitter eyes and liquid blush. And that’s all ! Simple to make and allowing you to stand out from more traditional beauty treatments, monochrome makeup is the ideal option for a pigmented start to the school year!

The most beautiful monochrome makeup inspirations spotted on Instagram:

Purple

Pink

Orange

Sin

baby pink

Red

Brown