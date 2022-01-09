Monoclonal or “booster”? The importance of the Galli case – Covid emergency

The Anti-Diplomatic is also on Telegram. Click here to enter our channel and stay updated

We learn from Adnkronos about the story of Dr. Galli’s positivity:

“I had the treatment with monoclonal antibodies in the hospital because it was recommended to me given my risk factors”, is how Professor Massimo Galli, 70 years old, former head of Infectious Diseases at the Sacco Hospital, explains to the ‘Corriere della Sera’ of Milan now retired, explaining that he is keen to say “because someone had the bad taste to bring up the matter before I communicated it (as I wanted to do) and inventing that it would be home care and not the three doses to make me feel better. If I hadn’t had the three doses I would have been a perfect candidate for a negative evolution of the disease and for hospitalization. “





The premise is that we, unlike many others who like to wish death on TV and on social media, always remain human and wish Dr. Galli a speedy recovery and we are happy to know that he has already found the strength to return to TV.

But some contradictions in his speech clash with two years of unified network propaganda.

The most obvious first is when Dr. Galli says that without the three doses … I would have “been a perfect candidate for hospitalization”. Technically, monoclonal hospital treatment is something very similar to hospitalization.

It clashes with the propaganda, especially before and after the death of Dr. De Donno compared to a treatment that has revealed potential beneficial effects and which, starting with Dr. Galli, who fortunately could not have benefited, was denigrated. For example in two episodes of In Onda in July and August 2021. “There is some modest evidence that they can work if used in people who are in the early stages of infection. It is clear, however, that it would not make sense if we were to treat all the children who become infected at this moment with plasma, the great majority of them are asymptomatic or develop a very modest disease ”, said literally Massimo Galli.

According to Massimo Galli’s opinion, the doctor’s hyperimmune plasma therapy “finds application only in people who have a high probability of developing severe disease”.

The infectious disease specialist stressed that it should be used very selectively. “I am much more interested in the prospect of the possibility of using plasma for those who do not respond to the vaccine and who therefore should have passive immunization, for prophylactic rather than curative purposes.”

Therefore, another contradiction of Dr. Galli’s thought, the three doses of vaccine, the spacing, the enhanced supermega masks and all the measures of which he was the most fundamentalist of the diffusers, do not serve to contain an endemic virus in the population. And the three doses of vaccines do not serve to prevent even the severe form from which Dr. De Donno. They work and we are happy for Dr. Galli.

Vaccines that are not vaccines – those mRNAs in particular are also proving to be totally ineffective in curbing the contagions of a now endemic virus – could be applied as an additional therapy tool for a specifically chosen segment of the population more at risk and not a fetish on which to base a dystopian regime of absolutist control of the population without any scientific basis and without the possibility of helping (indeed) at a health level to defeat a curable and endemic virus. Not as a fetish of submission to Big Pharma and the secret contracts signed between the European Commission and US multinational drug companies.

Surely Dr. De Donno will be happy that a new patient has been saved thanks to his cure that works, boycotted by the barons of the “tachipirina and watchful waiting … until the hospital.” The risk is that, as the Central Committee stresses extraordinarily effectively, is that only the elites of the population will continue to benefit from the De Donno treatment. At the povery there is the “Hope cure” …

