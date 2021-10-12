“Monogamy is antiquated, honesty is better than open relationships with multiple partners”

We had not considered the triangle, but waiting for the summer to explode safely, enjoyable scenarios open up for couples trapped by a year of forced routine. Farewell to the boredom of joint partners, the season of “polyamorous” is coming. To be the spokesperson for the new course, Willow Smith, daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett, a scion of the most inclusive Hollywood who – obviously – applauds the courageous coming out. The 20-year-old has just declared herself a “polyamorous” fierce talking with her mother Jada Pinkett and grandmother Adrienne Banfield Norris during the Red Table Talk, Jada’s digital show, explaining the philosophy behind her choice: “Monogamy is antiquated, it often leads to cheating. The honesty of open relationships with several partners is better ».

In short, as a good polyamorous Willow is ready to reject traditional monogamous relationships to have more relationships at the same time, but without wanting to lose either reputation or honesty. In fact, she is not there to become a champion of dangerous theorems on the open couple, a decadent legacy of the twentieth century. There is a whole moral behind it. No customs clearance of free horns and free love, it is a strictly ethical lifestyle choice. The polyamorous caste seems to have been born with the aim of avoiding the traumas of betrayals, lies and divorces for monogamous couples. With the advantage, not least, of cutting down the induced sum of the sumptuous post-separation fees, equally divided between psychotherapists and rapacious lawyers.

Willow is also keen to reveal that in her inner circle of celebrity children, she has the least sex of all. A caste, therefore, in name and in fact. Scratch scratch, there is a hint of the usual American puritanical enthusiasm, very unwilling to explore new sexual horizons. Polyamorous seems to be the umpteenth label that sterilizes any voluptuous desire for which previously only French (ménage à trois) or Romanesco (famolo strange) were used and which in English immediately becomes boring, correct and conformist. All ready and served to bounce on TV and social audiences around the world, because moralists – as we know – always require a pulpit and do not like the chiaroscuro of intimacy, made up of small secrets and mystery. But can you imagine Charlotte Rampling giving a 1972 press conference on the end of the love triangle with photographer Randall Lawrence and his best friend Brian Suthcombe? The umpteenth debacle of European cultural supremacy that has seen the birth of Thus spoke Zarathustra from the most scandalous “triangle” of the nineteenth century (Salomé, Nietzsche and Rée) and now he is being moralized by the daughter of the Prince of Bel Air, who gave up wife.