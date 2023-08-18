Health

Monoi Tahiti presents its Anti-Age line

Monoi is a flower that originated in Tahiti, where it is cultivated following ancestral traditions to take advantage of all its medicinal potential with care for the environment in the 21st century.

Its high concentration of salicylic acid and vitamin E has a therapeutic effect on the skin which helps in reducing the passage of years, but also fights against psoriasis, blemishes, rosacea, acne, blackheads, wrinkles and dry skin etc.

These products are 100% natural, cruelty-free and vegan, including the Monoi Tahitian Anti-Age line, a face oil that brings together all the benefits of nature, because flowers are the true matrix of life, its greatest attribute That’s all the products that include Tiare flower.

anti inflammatory properties

The flower is known for its high concentration of salicylic acid, which has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antioxidant, soothing, purifying and regenerative properties. Its continued use stimulates the natural production of collagen and elastin, which are essential for smoothing wrinkles and giving the skin more firmness.

Some people have already joined the Monoi challenge and achieved great results,”My face was dry and wrinkles were very noticeable around my eyes but when I started using this product my skin felt smooth to touch and within a week of its use the wrinkles were drastically reduced and now minimal Are”, says Ivete Escalante (31).

To improve the effect of the product, it is necessary to first wash the face with a neutral soap, apply Monoi Tahitian Anti-Age with circular movements, let it absorb for a few minutes and you will have hydrated skin, ready for challenges your day.

Get ready to put aside all the creams full of toxins and chemicals to enjoy this new experience. Visit https://experienciamonoi.cl/ and know all the news.

Find the Monoi Tahiti Anti-Age line in the country’s best retail stores and pharmacies from Arica to Punta Arenas.

