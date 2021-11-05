Monolith Productions at the Game Awards with a new game? It will not be Middle-earth 3 – Nerd4.life

Monolith Productions could appear ai Game Awards 2021 with the reveal of its new game, which however will not be Middle-earth 3 but an unpublished intellectual property with sci-fi elements: the well-known leaker James Sigfield has suggested it.

Capable of introducing mechanics that have been patented and will therefore be reused in upcoming Warner Bros. projects, such as the Nemesis System of Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, the developers of Monolith Productions are in short working on something new, or at least the rumors and job announcements point in this direction.

At the DC FanDome 2021 the team did not find a place, but considering that four years have passed since the release of Middle-earth: Shadow of War (here the review), it is clear that the new project by Monolith Productions is at least ready to be revealed.

Well, the Game Awards represent the last great opportunity to do so before the end of 2021, a stage that over the years has acquired more and more relevance and which therefore stands as an excellent springboard for a title that promises to be quite ambitious.

Moreover, Sigfield always points out that Warner Bros. wants to massively exploit its intellectual properties in the future instead of creating new ones, so the new game of the authors of The Shadow of War could have something to do with one of the many brands of the company .