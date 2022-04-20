Monolith Soft shares a graphic with the relationships between Xenoblade Chronicles 3 characters

After all the information shared yesterday, Monolith Soft just shared a graphic most practical for us to get an idea of ​​the relationships between the characters in the game. Although it is in Japanese, we will break it down under these lines:

As we can see, in the game there are two great nations (Keves, on the left, and Agnus, on the right). The nation of Keves is ruled by a Melia-like character. Agnus’s, for a character similar to Nia. In Keves we can find Noah, Lanz, Eunie already a nopon called Rikku. For their part, in Agnus they are Mio, Sena, Taion and a call nopon Morning.

As you know, in the story of the game, our protagonists from both nations come together to defeat the true evil that plagues their world. To do this, they come together to form a Ouroboros. couples aren Noah and Mio, Lanz and Sena and Eunie and Taion. In the graph, we also see other characters, such as a Vandham iteration for this game, which informs the group that they have to go to Fendespadaor a mysterious giant that attacks our protagonists for an unknown reason. There are also others that we still don’t know anything about, such as Ethela silver-haired girl who seems to be related to Noah’s past, Isurugileader of the Lambda Colony of Agnus or kamnabi, leader of the Delta Colony, also from Agnus. Everyone will have a prominent role in the story.

What do you think? Does the world of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 look like it will be rich and challenging? Do not hesitate to leave your opinion in the comments!

