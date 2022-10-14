Monomers Directive that includes representatives of Maduro “is not yet a fact”

The current general manager of Monómeros, Guillermo Rodríguez Laprea, confirmed to Cocuyo effect that the approval of the new company directive not yet a fact.

On August 25, Pequiven representatives registered with the Barranquilla Chamber of Commerce the board of directors that proposes Nicholas Maduro.

After the political recognition of the president Gustavo Petro to the Executive headed by Maduro, the fertilizer company would no longer be controlled by the ad hoc board appointed by the opposition Juan Guaido.

However, it corresponds to superintendent of companies of Colombia, Billy Escobar Pérez, make the decision of who will manage Monómeros.

Solomonic decision

It transpired that the official would have made a “Solomonic” decision by guaranteeing power quotas both Maduro and Guaidó, but also incorporated two people linked to Petro, according to El Pitazo.

Regarding this, Rodríguez Laprea only indicated that there is a second directive in which he is ratified as general manager. In the first proposal, which is that of Maduro, he is not contemplated, since he proposes to Luis Enrique Molinawho is Pequiven’s vice president of operations.

The two proposed boards are:

Maduro’s: Luis Enrique Molina, Heifred Segovia and Eduardo Fernández Anaya. In addition, there will be Mary Yerman Nava and Genesis Ron Solano.

The substitutes are Rosa Díaz, Ninoska Rodríguez, Nohemy Rodríguez, Marco Aurelio Piñero, Sergio Arias and Graed García Bocaranda.

The one that would have been chosen, according to the whistle: Guillermo Rodríguez Laprea, Luis Enrique Molina, Heifred Segovia, Marco Piñero, Rodrigo Ramírez and Cristóbal Padilla. While the list of substitutes is made up of: Eduardo Fernández, Genesis Ron, Nohemy Rodríguez, Ninoska Rodríguez and Mary Nava.

This board of directors would be made up of three Venezuelans and two Colombiansaccording to the digital medium.

Sale of Monomers

The Colombian government aspires to buy the company, the Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, has confirmed in statements to the media. The purchase proposal contemplates little more than a half of actions.

Monomers is key to guarantee food security in Colombia. This would be one reason why the United States government could maintain the protection of the Ofac license so that it can function without being sanctioned even if it returns to the hands of Maduro.