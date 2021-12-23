Monopoly Madness, review – Nerd4.life

If you feel some discomfort when someone pulls the dusty Monopoly off some ancient shelf at Christmas, it could be because of the dormant subconscious awareness that this international pillar of family entertainment is a kind of hymn to unscrupulous capitalism and housing speculation. . Or perhaps simply because you already know that you will be harassed by duties and taxes from the banking uncle who always manages to regularly conquer the entire wealth trust, between Via Roma and Parco della Vittoria. This year, however, you could subvert the status quo and even have some chances to win (or simply finish a game, which would already represent a good goal) by throwing everything into chaos thanks to this bizarre videogame reinterpretation by Ubisoft. A reinterpretation that we discover in Monopoly Madness review. Title chosen not by chance, because this is truly a Monopoly-based madness: if the presentation can suggest a simple digital translation of the old board game, complete with Tycoon with tuba to welcome you on the first screen, soon there he realizes that the game is something completely different. Basically, it is always a question of buying property and building on it in order to increase its value, but the way in which this takes place is completely distorted compared to the norm: here it is not about being quiet around a table, trying to keep what As much as possible in order the mythical fake banknotes, we must instead launch ourselves to the boarding, facing the opponents in a physical and no holds barred way to reach the real estate domain on the various maps present. It is therefore not a videogame translation of Monopoly but a complete reinterpretation in key party game, which after a moment of disorientation can turn out to be damn addicting.

Palazzinari unleashed Monopoly Madness, a map seen from above It may seem strange looking a little bit like the action unfolds, but the core of the gameplay it is based precisely on the purchase of land and the construction of houses, with the increase of these which determines an increasingly substantial flow of money. However, the way in which the purchase and management of real estate takes place is quite different from what one would expect from a real estate tycoon simulation: a series of crazy characters are thrown into a map of your choice between different possibilities , consisting of streets and blocks that can be bought and managed. The commands are based on the use of a sort of vacuum cleaner that allows you to suck money, water and electricity from the map and pour them on the land and buildings: in this way we can buy the various areas and evolve them with the construction of buildings. At unpredictable time intervals, the auction for the purchase of various land is triggered and we must therefore sling ourselves in the vicinity of these to make our bets, trying to burn the opponents with the right timing but also trying not to exaggerate with the expenses. The fundamental mechanics therefore requires sucking up resources around the map and pouring them onto the land, throwing money to participate in auctions or water and electricity (thus taking back the iconic presence of the aqueduct and the electricity company) to make them evolve with the construction of new buildings capable of increasing the cash flow. Parallel to these basic activities there are, however, also disturbing and actual actions clashes with opponents. This is because the whole game takes place in real time and there is not a moment of respite: to help us in the race towards the auctions, the conquest of bonuses or even “steal” the land already conquered by the other players, it is possible to resort to different power-ups that add very arcade features to the whole, allowing you to place obstacles in the streets, directly hit opponents or buildings or create diversions that can lead to the change of ownership of the land, adding real action game features.

Modes, maps and customizations In Monopoly Madness the unexpected are definitely felt There is a good assortment of game options in between modality and various customizations, starting with a first subdivision between the “story” – which allows you to progressively unlock the various types of games and gradually discover their characteristics – the free mode that allows you to create games with rules of your choice and team play. The fulcrum of everything is obviously multiplayer, present here both online and offline in split screen, but possibly it is also possible to play in single player with bots controlled by artificial intelligence in case you do not have playmates available, fallback option rather not recommended considering theAI not exactly brilliant. The basic core of the action always remains the same, in principle: buying land and building houses, but to this is added a truly remarkable amount of variations, albeit marginal in terms of actual changes to the gameplay. Even the maps are present in good quantity, but the presence of different obstacles and configurations for movement, complete with contextual elements such as timed openings, movable bridges or railways with passing trains, do not provide really substantial changes to the game action, which it can be a bit repetitive in the long run. Monopoly Madness has somewhat odd characters Either way, the amount of content is substantial, and even if it’s just cosmetic variations, fans of avatar customization truly have plenty of material to experiment with – numerous different characters to unlock and additional cosmetic changes to apply to these allow to increase the sense of progression with the continuous conquest of new rewards, within a very broad objective system. The matches are usually resolved in very short sessions, which can go from 5 to 10 minutes, always keeping the pace high and easily pushing to chain one game after another, especially if we are with an assorted group of players and in presence. as befits a party game.

A crazy Monopoly Monopoly Madness features different maps and environments The transformation operation of an extremely classic board game into a cheerful and chaotic party game was remarkably successful, also thanks to the choices of design particularly apt: Monopoly Madness recovers some elements of the traditional iconography of the old game and transfers them to a different context, where they make sense up to a certain point but still manage to maintain a link with their roots. The map framed from above, with the lands that are colored according to the different owners, effectively recall the old base of the board game, while largely distorting its layout and functioning, as well as the presence of the houses to be built. and water and electricity to be collected as a link to the aqueduct and the power plant. In some maps there are also stations, albeit with different functions (here they are used to offer shortcuts to players, in order to quickly pass from one area to another). Despite the chaos that predominates the action, since the matches are usually resolved in a matter of minutes where a bit of everything happens, the view manages to keep the situation quite clear: the only problems, in this sense, are given. from the possibility of confusing one’s character among others and the difficulty in using power-ups in a precise manner in some cases, but confusion is an integral part of the gameplay in a multiplayer party game like this, so these are disturbing issues “for design “and about which there is little to complain about. Note, however, that Monopoly Madness is entirely localized and dubbed in Italian, also on this front suitable for very different audiences.