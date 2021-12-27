World

monopoly of bullshit – Time

Photo of James Reno James Reno48 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read


TV battle on vaccines between Fabrizio Pregliasco and Daniele Capezzone. During Controcorrente, Rete4 program conducted by Veronica Gentili, the Health Director of the IRCCS Galeazzi Orthopedic Institute of Milan appears visibly annoyed by the journalist’s words on vaccines and underlines it in his speech: “Capezzone highlighted the problem of reducing efficacy via over time, but it is always difficult to make decisions “. “It was enough to see the data from Israel and Great Britain” underlines Capezzone, but the annoyed rejoinder arrives: “Eh, it was enough to see … It is incredible to always say negative things every time”.

Capezzone at this point sings four to the virologist: “Professor, you cannot justify everything about the government and then six months later make morals to others. And in the breaks he is also a singer… “. The reference to the song “Sì Sì vax” sung with Matteo Bassetti and Andrea Crisanti hits the mark and Pregliasco loses his temper raising the tone of the battle: “I don’t justify. Singer? Every now and then I do that too, but she always says nonsense “. Capezzone silences him with irony: “I don’t leave the bullshit monopoly to her, not even at Christmas”. The Gentili restrains the hot spirits and tries to restore calm in the days of Christmas: “Tonight you must behave better than ever.”

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno48 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Afghanistan, US-trained 007s are joining ISIS-k

November 2, 2021

Covid, Denmark authorizes the use of the Merck pill: it is the first country in the EU

1 week ago

Climate, Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi’s message to Greta Thunberg: “Blah Blah is democracy”

November 10, 2021

What is the two G rule, Germany’s strategy against the fourth Covid wave

November 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

World

monopoly of bullshit – Time

Photo of James Reno James Reno48 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read


TV battle on vaccines between Fabrizio Pregliasco and Daniele Capezzone. During Controcorrente, Rete4 program conducted by Veronica Gentili, the Health Director of the IRCCS Galeazzi Orthopedic Institute of Milan appears visibly annoyed by the journalist’s words on vaccines and underlines it in his speech: “Capezzone highlighted the problem of reducing efficacy via over time, but it is always difficult to make decisions “. “It was enough to see the data from Israel and Great Britain” underlines Capezzone, but the annoyed rejoinder arrives: “Eh, it was enough to see … It is incredible to always say negative things every time”.

Capezzone at this point sings four to the virologist: “Professor, you cannot justify everything about the government and then six months later make morals to others. And in the breaks he is also a singer… “. The reference to the song “Sì Sì vax” sung with Matteo Bassetti and Andrea Crisanti hits the mark and Pregliasco loses his temper raising the tone of the battle: “I don’t justify. Singer? Every now and then I do that too, but she always says nonsense “. Capezzone silences him with irony: “I don’t leave the bullshit monopoly to her, not even at Christmas”. The Gentili restrains the hot spirits and tries to restore calm in the days of Christmas: “Tonight you must behave better than ever.”

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno48 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“Covid is exploding again. I put my daughter in lockdown, she studies at home. Too many absent at school for no reason “

November 19, 2021

Ethiopia to citizens: “Defend Addis Ababa”

November 5, 2021

the reasons in a farewell letter

3 weeks ago

Gebrselassie at war in Ethiopia to stop the coup: “I’m ready to fight”

November 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button