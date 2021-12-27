monopoly of bullshit – Time





TV battle on vaccines between Fabrizio Pregliasco and Daniele Capezzone. During Controcorrente, Rete4 program conducted by Veronica Gentili, the Health Director of the IRCCS Galeazzi Orthopedic Institute of Milan appears visibly annoyed by the journalist’s words on vaccines and underlines it in his speech: “Capezzone highlighted the problem of reducing efficacy via over time, but it is always difficult to make decisions “. “It was enough to see the data from Israel and Great Britain” underlines Capezzone, but the annoyed rejoinder arrives: “Eh, it was enough to see … It is incredible to always say negative things every time”.

Capezzone at this point sings four to the virologist: “Professor, you cannot justify everything about the government and then six months later make morals to others. And in the breaks he is also a singer… “. The reference to the song “Sì Sì vax” sung with Matteo Bassetti and Andrea Crisanti hits the mark and Pregliasco loses his temper raising the tone of the battle: “I don’t justify. Singer? Every now and then I do that too, but she always says nonsense “. Capezzone silences him with irony: “I don’t leave the bullshit monopoly to her, not even at Christmas”. The Gentili restrains the hot spirits and tries to restore calm in the days of Christmas: “Tonight you must behave better than ever.”