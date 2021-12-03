Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom on PS5 available with free upgrade – Nerd4.life

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom And available starting from today also in the version PS5, with free upgrade for those who already own the game on PS4 and have switched to the new Sony console.

Much more sold on Nintendo Switch than on other platforms, Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom will be able to count on a series of technical improvements on PlayStation 5, specifically a graphic brought to 4K And 120 fps and support for the DualSense controller.

In the review of Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom our Christian Colli wrote that “the Game Atelier title is a gem that gives level design lessons to the most famous triple A’s with a fidelity and respect for the original work of Nishizawa that is not deforms but indeed enriches the franchise, projecting it into the present without forgetting tradition. ”

The developers are also currently working on a version Xbox Series X | S of the game, which we imagine will boast the same features that PS5 users will be able to enjoy starting today.

“Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom borrows the best of this epic series to offer a new and modern adventure enriched by a fun gameplay experience, a memorable soundtrack and spectacular hand-drawn animations,” reads the official synopsis .