Monster Hunter Rise | PC Review – Hunting without limits

If there is a brand that manages to make everyone agree on the capabilities of Capcom to make titles that live up to expectations that is Monster Hunter. Thanks to Monster Hunter World – and its expansion Iceborne specifically – the historic software house based in Osaka has embarked on a path that involved huge efforts of resources and more, with the aim of aligning the general Western public with the same vision that had allowed the series to be considered one of the most appreciated and desired by oriental players. A reasoned choice to go beyond the mere consolidation of a simple, but still important, market niche.

Monster Hunter: Rise

Platform: PC, SWITCH Gender: action-adventure Exit date: January 12, 2022 Developer: Capcom Distributor: Koch Media, Nintendo

Accessibility and a sense of progression are the watchwords that have enabled Monster Hunter Rise to be appreciated by critics and audiences with equal emphasis all over the world, following and evolving the same philosophy applied to its predecessor. It was only a matter of time, in short, to see the team dedicate itself to a port that would allow its latest creation to show all the potential outside the Nintendo Switch architecture, in which it was currently exclusively confined with a surprisingly solid result. and not at all obvious.

For the sake of transparency, we admit as from the previous test preview of the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise we were impressed with the efforts made for enrich the technical sector, starting from a basic architecture for obvious reasons less performing.

We have finally got our hands on a full version, via code review in early access, and we are ready to confirm that this is the best way to experience Capcom’s latest effort.

The Hunt never changes

From a content point of view, Monster Hunter Rise on PC follows in all respects the version released on Switch in the first half of 2021 – of which you can read our complete review at this link – including all the challenges and additional content made available, via updates, in the months following the original publication.

Kamura Village is the ideal place for experienced or novice hunters, a base from which to manage and monitor expeditions throughout the known world; essential activities for the collection of materials to be used in everyday life or for the elimination of the most varied and aggressive creatures already known or not with the previous chapters of Monster Hunter.

The unlocked frame rate emphasizes the use of threadbugs for both combat and exploration.

The days continue marked by the same routines, were it not for a catastrophic event mentioned as Fury – which cyclically throws the village and surrounding territories into total chaos, making the local fauna more hostile than normal and forcing hunters to make greater efforts to survive.

Also in this version we find ourselves customizing and growing our alter ego, carrying out main and secondary missions gradually more and more dangerous, with the aim of obtaining better equipment that can be exploited against the most fearsome creatures.

Obviously the possibilities to hunt monsters, supported by two new companions guided by the AI ​​such as the canyne and the usual cat minute, are numerous and to be discovered as the amount of hours of play increases. It is impossible, then, not to think about the different variables to be considered such as the combinations of one’s own paraphernalia or the behavioral routines of the creatures – depending on the dangerous situation – that make the extremely customizable and engaging experience.

We will continually return to Kamura village to be able to appreciate every corner.

Between a chat and the other in the squares of Kamura – a real gaming hub – and the missions aimed at hunting a specific creature, the hours pass with unprecedented ease, reaffirming the team’s ability to give Monster Hunter Rise a charm that attracts and involves both longtime fans and novices alike.

Charm that from the aesthetic point of view follows a much more oriental style than what was experienced on Monster Hunter World, and which – as we will see in the next paragraphs – is emphasized on PC to give life to a unique experience of its kind, worthy of being experienced firsthand by those who have waited for this specific release to go back hunting with friends or alone.

The whole waiting for the release of the full-bodied narrative expansion Sunbreak, scheduled for both gaming platforms simultaneously in the summer. An opportunity that will be exploited to focus only in the second place on any balances for weapons, accessories and combinations of the same, working in parallel on both versions according to feedback from the community only once the tasks related to the publication of the port in question have been completed.

Much more than just a port

We have already anticipated how in this new version of Monster Hunter Rise immense efforts have been made to renew the technical sector. Efforts obviously dictated by the original release on Nintendo Switch, in its own way incredible in being able to guarantee the 30 fps in the hybrid version net of very few compromises.

Even in the PC version the fury missions are back and are confirmed as the most frenetic.

On PC, on the other hand, always with a view to fluidity, we confirm the good things seen during the previous test, with a fully unlocked frame rate and related to the specifications of the monitor available. Solution that allows during the fighting in the various areas to give life to frenetic and adrenaline-filled battles without limitations. With a high-end configuration, we tested Monster Hunter Rise at maximum details while keeping us above 240 fps, with the possibility of reaching even a value closer to 300fps and very rare hiccups, which occurred forcing the camera with multiple creatures of generous dimensions on the screen to have to fight on the edge of a map.

We must admit that such fluidity represents the best possible result for Capcom’s production, net of a resolution that – despite the 4K support – he reckons with a polygonal mass not always up to par. We specify how, compared to the Nintendo Switch version, Monster Hunter Rise on PC you present a result from the point of view of the visual impact more complete and inviting, but focusing for example on the vegetation of the greenest hunting areas, or on the mere yield of the frozen territories, in the foreground there are different limits for the level of texture.

Here are some of the new items available in the settings.

However, let’s talk about minutiae because the overall result remains extremely satisfactory, and especially during the hunting phase we cannot fail to exalt the cleaning and care work reserved for the various beasts to be faced, on which we also confirm in this edition an excellent and reactive intelligence. IA to be commended again also for our faithful offline companions, ready to help us both in combat and in support, through healing potions or objects useful to attract the enemy’s attention, allowing us, for example, to be able to recover the stamina or repair a blade for a few moments damaged.

Focusing on the rendering of the gaming hub, Kamura Village, we find numerous graphical improvements which reward the choice of a style that embraces Japanese folklore, underlining the strong and distinct personality that differentiates it from its predecessor. Right from the cutscenes – including some close-ups of the camera – you can’t help but appreciate the faces and the expressiveness of the various main characters, while for the surrounding inhabitants there is a sometimes excessive reuse of the models.

It is also difficult not to appreciate the possibilities implemented by the settings menu to allow users to play with the various settings and make the experience as modular and scalable as possible according to their respective configurations. In this case, we report the presence of extremely affordable minimum and recommended requirements, which aims to enhance above all and once again the renewed fluidity on the screen, rather than a mere graphic rendering of the scenarios. All technical elements that involve, on the other hand, the absence of features such as cross-play and cross-save with the Switch versions, due to differences in performance.

During hunting missions, the day / night cycle offers pleasant plays of light in the background.

The presence of the HDR support and ultrawide 21: 9 screen represent two other pleasant additions that embellish what has just been said to improve the experience of players on PC, while as regards the multiplayer sector we keep some small reservations – considering the timing of the review. Specifically, we were given free access to the title, but with an extremely limited number of users with whom to interact.

However, we managed on two completely random occasions to respond to requests for online support for the hunt for two low-level creatures. Net of these events without problems – extremely fun – we will have to wait for the official launch to have definitive confirmations on the quality of the server and matchmaking.