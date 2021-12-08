Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX, the review of the Koei Tecmo classic for Switch, PC and mobile

The youngest, finding themselves on the screen of their smartphone there Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX review, they will probably ask themselves: “and what the heck are they?” This is not a generational controversy: unlike Pokémon, Digimon and a few other known names, that of Monster Rancher, in Italy, was an intense, but very temporary phenomenon. You will probably remember above all the anime series, broadcast in our country during 2001, and divided into two very pleasant seasons. You will hardly know, however, that the entire franchise began not with the cartoon, but with an extremely prolific video game series, which now boasts fourteen titles. Now, the first Monster Rancher for PlayStation 1 in Italy didn’t even get there: Monster Rancher 2 did, thanks to a wise commercial operation that brought it closer to the animated series. In the shops, in the period 2000 – 2003, it was also easy to find themed toys. Since we live in the era marked by the “nostalgia factor“, could a nice Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX be missing, considering, among other things, the first twenty-five candles blown out by Genki and company? The bundle including the two remastered titles is now available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Android, iPhone and iPad. We continue to find out how they fared in the Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX review.

Collecting monsters Here is your Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX ranch The main purpose of Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX is to collect monsters, which has always led players to associate this series with various Pokémon and Digimon. In reality, the comparison makes more sense with the latter than with the former, because on closer inspection the game modes and strategies turn out to be profoundly different from those of the monsters of Game Freak. It is true that in Monster Rancher, regardless of the chapter of the saga, it is satisfying to discover all the specimens hidden by the developers, and to own each of them in their own ranch at least once. Then, however, you must also take care of it, as in an extremely more complex and varied version of the classic Tamagochi. There is even one plot, as anime lovers will know. Monsters have been living with humans for relatively recent times. Many centuries ago a series of disasters devastated the supercontinent, before the latter separated into the current ones: men asked God for help. The latter – we do not know why – created new forms of life to help men: monsters , precisely. Only in the end even the monsters got into a lot of trouble and wars, and then God, rightly impatient, sealed them in circular stone discs. Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX fights look like this After years and years, in which the memory of these events was also lost, men have found the stone discs, discovered their functioning and brought monsters back to life, organized farms, farms and tournaments based on them. The scope of the player therefore, is first of all to obtain a new monster, breed it within his own, brand new ranch, then follow him in his debut in the official competitions held at certain times of the month. The long-term goal is to get all the monsters, especially the most powerful, and to triumph in the four most prestigious and difficult tournaments in the world, thus becoming the breeder par excellence. Certainly not an easy undertaking, but – as always – the journey is more important than the goal.

Gameplay: From rags to riches From the Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX ranch it is possible to access a series of secondary activities (limited) The path proposed by Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX is that from rags to riches: train your monsters, initially unknown and very weak, and then make them become true champions, powerful and known to the general public. The management of the ranch, in which most of the gameplay, is entrusted to decisions made taking into account the passage of time: each week of each month can be “occupied” with only one task. You can force your monster to participate in specific training, let him rest, reward him with food, or take him directly to the arena. The important thing is to remember that every time we choose one of these actions, a week passes. In all of this, activities have costs and can reward you with a certain amount of money: so it is good to constantly keep an eye on your finances. Obviously the choice of activity instead of another it must be motivated. Each monster has parameters (attack, defense, skills, health, power, and so on), which can be increased (or decreased) by dedicating themselves to particular tasks. Going to work in one way or helping the postmen of the city with deliveries increase, respectively, different parameters, which must be studied always keeping in mind the specific monster available. And clearly you shouldn’t stress your partner too much, because he could get sick or depressed, thus ending up in the hospital (this means losing several weeks in a row). THE tournaments constitute, now as then, one of the most interesting moments of Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX. To excel is not easy at all, even at the lowest levels of category (E); in themselves, moreover, the battles also represent the most dynamic supply of production. In fact, in just a few seconds you have to decide whether to attack or defend, whether to approach or move away from the enemy, within a 3D environment with very limited movements (the monsters move along a horizontal line). Even the time factor is not negligible: if the timer expires, the monster in possession, at that given moment, of the highest health, wins. Winning a tournament means accumulating money and fame, thus favoring the progression of your partner.

A slightly subdued return You understand that in Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX, visually, we are stuck in the era of the PlayStation 1 The return of Monster Rancher 1 & 2 within the Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX package appears immediately a little subdued. Basically the developers have taken the titles published in the late nineties on the first PlayStation by enriching some textures here and there, revising the resolution a bit inside the arena and embellishing everything with a sprinkle of high definition. On balance, the work turns out to be extremely lazy and conservative: qualitatively we find ourselves almost struggling with the exact same titles of twenty-five years ago. We gladly override the films, grainy and ugly because they are completely left to themselves, and the game language, exclusively English; a minimal adaptation, even if amateur, certainly would not have led the publisher to bankruptcy. Of course Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX has never been presented as a remake and therefore it was absurd to expect both games to be redone from scratch: apart from the unedited menus and almost zero loading times, current or modern there is very little else to notice. . Completely absent, for obvious reasons, also the mechanics of obtaining monsters linked to theusing CDs and DVD. In fact, you will remember how in the first Monster Rancher it was possible to use CDs to be inserted manually inside the console, to then unlock different monsters, simulating a bit the mechanics of the stone monster discs. Today CDs are hardly used anymore and certainly not used on Steam, Nintendo Switch, iPhone and iPad; It is a pity that the manual entry system for disc titles and song authors is not as satisfying. All that remains is to buy, where possible, the monsters at the city market of the main city, or combine those already in our possession to obtain more powerful ones.