Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX: We had a chat with Kazumi Fujita

We had the opportunity to interview Kazumi Fujita, the Executive Producer of Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX, and we will tell you what emerged

A few weeks ago we got to chat with Kazumi Fujita, Executive Producer for Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX. We were thus able to ask some interesting questions about the two games released on December 9 in a remastered version. The arrival on the market of these titles is an opportunity not only to celebrate a historical brand of Japanese animation that has nevertheless struggled to establish itself outside the Japanese borders, but also to bring new users closer.

Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX: a gameplay scene Celebrate the 25th anniversary with the return of two classics. Which audience do you want to address? Do you want to attract new players or do you think this is a collection tailored for old fans?

As we approached the 25th anniversary of the Monster Rancher series, which will happen in 2022, we have received a lot of feedback from players who have asked us to retrieve the origins of the series. After posting the conversions of Monster Farm and Monster Farm 2 in Japan, many younger users started playing and had a lot of fun. I really hope we will be able to reach a wider audience with the Monster Rancher series globally as well. Could CDs be used to create monsters in the game in the original? How does this work and how has this functionality been adapted in Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX?



Although the physical act of using a CD is not present in this new version, we have developed a system to meet the needs of the current generation of gamers, so that they can still fully enjoy the game and experience all the fun it has to offer. without having to use physical CDs. This is an original database with around 600,000 songs included. I think this feature only increased the fun. I think we will be able to offer players a game that retains all the fun aspects of the originals while also giving them a new enhanced version for both titles.

Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX: A shop scene What’s the biggest or most useful change from the original games?



In addition to the new song database I mentioned earlier, we have several new features: a new memo feature to use when breeding monsters, a high-speed mode, and other little goodies. For example, you can buy multiple items at the same time, but this is just one of the small steps taken to make the controls in the game better. High-speed modes are increasingly common in remasters of older games. How does that of Monster Rancher work? In Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX, high-speed mode can be used for virtually the entire game. This is perfectly suited to a game where you will repeat the cycle of breeding monsters several times. This new feature makes the game even faster and easier to play. What do you think makes Monster Rancher unique compared to other similar series and what are the pillars of the Monster Rancher experience that can attract new players?



One of the best things about Monster Rancher is that it offers players the ability to obtain monsters from a wide variety of songs. You can breed those monsters and have them participate in battles and tournaments for even more fun. I hope players can enjoy these moments and see which monsters they can get from the songs they have fond memories of, or why not songs that have been on the crest of the wave lately.