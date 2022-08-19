“Monsters and Creatures of Tim Burton” at the UNAM Film Library 2022

If you are a fan of Tim Burton, get ready because the “Monsters and Creatures of Tim Burton” cycle has already begun, this at the UNAM Film Library and the best thing is that the prices will leave you stunned.

Until August 28 of this year, 12 films will be screened by this world-renowned film director, one of the most awarded and with a talent, creativity and imagination that is suitable for few, since in many of his films there are hints of terror, which is not suitable for everyone.

At the University Cultural Center, in the Carlos Monsivais room, you can enjoy some of Burton’s most iconic films.

‘Batman’, ‘Beetlejuice’, ‘Scissorhands’ and ‘The Legend of the Headless Horseman’ are just a few movies that return to the big screen with our cycle 👻 “Tim Burton’s Monsters and Creatures” 🕷️ 📍 Carlos Monsivais Room, CCU.

Who is Tim Burton

He is an American film director, writer, producer and cartoonist. His filmography includes different cinematographic successes that are already part of today’s culture, even some of his films have been nominated for an Oscar.

His style is unique and although his films are not related, you can find similar ones in almost all of them. So get ready to enjoy the best of cinema at incredible prices.

What films will be screened in the cycle “Monsters and Creatures of Tim Burton”

beetlejuice

This film is one of the director’s most iconic and you will surely enjoy it a lot. Beetlejuice is a ghost who specializes in scaring families out of haunted houses. The story revolves around a recently deceased couple who want to get the new tenants out of their home.

The legend of the Headless Horseman

This film, starring one of the director’s favorite actors, Johnny Depp, is an adaptation of the book The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. It is not suitable for skittish because you run the risk of not sleeping at night.

Batman

Tim Burton has directed two film adaptations of one of the most famous and beloved comic book characters. The film starring Michael Keaton in 1989 will leave you in awe.

batman returns

Michael Keaton as protagonist, from the hand of Michelle Pfeiffer and Danny Devito; are the protagonists of the second installment of Batman.

Sweeny Tood: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Again with the favorite actor, Johnny Deep. It is the story of a barber who murders his clients. He is a lake and fantastic musical; he manages your popcorn.

the corpse of the bride

This animated film released in 2005 is a gem, don’t hesitate to take your little ones to the UNAM Film Library to enjoy it. The story is about a young man who is about to get married and mistakenly revives the corpse of a bride. Also starring Deep.

Dark Shadows

Starring Deep, it tells the story of an aristocrat who was turned into a vampire by a witch whose heart he broke; It has comedic overtones.

Large eyes

Actress Amy Adams stars in this film which tells the story of Margaret Keane, a famous painter who was characterized by portraying children with big eyes and who starts a lawsuit against her husband.

The big fish

This film starring Ewan McGregor is an adaptation of the book “A Big Fish: A Novel of Mythical Dimensions”.

Planet of the Apes

This is the adaptation of the novel Pierre Boullees and directed by Tim Burton in 2001. It is a classic of cinema that you cannot miss.

Scissorhands

One of the Deep’s most acclaimed performances and one of Burton’s most beloved films over the years. If you haven’t seen it, you have to attend the film cycle.

Alice in Wonderland

Also with the performance of your favorite actor. It premiered almost 12 years ago and has actresses like Anne Hathaway and Bonham Carter as part of the cast.

Performance dates and times

Performances are limited, so we recommend that you run to buy your tickets. You can do it directly at the Filmoteca or click here for detailed information.

Tickets cost 40 pesos per function.

Location: Carlos Monsivais Hall of the University Cultural Center, at Av. Insurgentes Sur 3000, CU, Coyoacán, 04510 Mexico City, CDMX.

