monstre price, the detail is golden

Lady Moura is Al-Rashid’s superyacht: a dream boat with a golden detail and a mind-boggling price

One yacht futuristic when it was launched thirty years ago: Lady Moura it is the boat of the Saudi tycoon Nasser Ibrahim Al-Rashid, president of Rashid Engineering in Riyadh. 105 meters long, it presents innovative solutions for the time such as the beach club or folding hydraulic balconies. A technology that has given it the role of the first superyacht in history. But the particularity does not stop at the luxurious technologies present on board. Lady Mourain fact, it is partially gold plated and the coat of arms on the boat is also gold. A detail that clarifies the magnificence of the project much better than any other. Built by Blohm & Voss, has seven room decks and its engines guarantee a cruising speed of 17 knots.

READ ALSO >>> Dilbar 2, the yacht of the billionaire Usmanov: a pharaonic cost and a record size

Lady Moura, Al-Rashid’s yach: mind-boggling price

The yacht of Al-Rashid it has an owner’s suite and six other cabins, where up to 26 guests can find accommodation. Over seventy crew members who can also have a special kitchen in addition to that reserved for the owner. It is also possible to use a bakery and separate laundries.

CLICK HERE for Lady Moura’s photos

Obviously aboard Lady Moura there is also room for all the classic comforts for a yacht of such luxury. The heliport is not to be missed, as is the cinema room which can also become a disco with a cabin reserved for DJ. There can be no gym and a spa with sauna for unforgettable moments of relaxation. There is also an indoor swimming pool with a retractable roof for use in any weather conditions. A splendor that retains its charm intact despite being more than thirty years old.