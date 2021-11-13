monstrous graphics on PC with the mod for the Ray Tracing ingame and in the Photos

Having overcome the problems caused by the hacker attack on Digital Foundry’s social networks, the famous collective of “techno-gaming analysts” showed the incredible results obtained by a programmer who managed to unlock in-game access to Forza Horizon 5 Ray Tracing on PC.

Thanks to the commitment of the amateur developer “Frosticles” of the DF Supporter Program, all owners of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX Series 20 or 30 graphics card or a latest generation AMD Radeon GPU can unlock access to Ray Tracing in map exploration and races to be played in Forza Horizon 5, thus surpassing the current block decided by Playground Games to limit the use of real-time lighting to modes only Garage And ForzaVista.

The free Frosticles mod intervenes on the engine of Microsoft’s racing masterpiece to remedy this lack and activate the Ray Tracing functionality in every activity, including the Photo mode. Digital Foundry’s analysis offers us an overview of the benefits of this mod and the inevitable cost to pay in terms of framerate, resolution and graphic presets.

Judging from what emerged from the DF tests, it seems to be the one to benefit most from the activation of the mod Forza Horizon 5 Photo Mode, with the lighting in Ray Tracing that manages to enhance the work done by Playground Games in the creation of the scenarios of Mexico and, of course, of the polygonal models of the hundreds of cars present in the title.

Before leaving you to the comments, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it you will find our review of Forza Horizon 5, with the analyzes and insights on the mighty playful, content and graphics scaffolding built by Playground to support the latest blockbuster racing available from November 9 on PC, Xbox One, Series X / S and Game Pass.