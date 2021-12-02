Montalcino, all ready for the opening of the 2021/2022 theater season

From December 2021 to April 2022 the rich and varied cultural offer is made up at the Teatro degli Astrusi in Montalcino and at the Teatro della Grancia in Montisi, a project by the Teatrino dei Fondi, with the artistic direction of Enrico Falaschi with the support of the Municipality of Montalcino, of the Ministry of Culture and the Tuscany Region.

It is a beginning and a challenge for the professional company Teatrino dei Fondi, assignee since 2021 of the management of the Teatro degli Astrusi and the Teatro della Grancia, almost two years after the health emergency and the forced closure of the theaters, the first theater season with the signing of the new artistic direction and organizational management.

The theatrical program, designed for spectators of all ages, is also enriched with cinematographic proposals and aims to reach citizenship, for the pleasure of living together a path of growth and enrichment. A diversified, multidisciplinary and intergenerational artistic project that with a liveliness and cultural quality wishes to build moments of encounter and comparison with the community.

In the prose and contemporary theater program, which has seven events, great authors of the theater scene stand out such as Edoardo Erba and Yasmina Reza, hilarious comic artists such as Marina Massironi, extraordinary performers also known on the big screen such as Rosario Lisma. To tell the fascination of sport, the great volleyball player Andrea Zorzi, two times world champion, takes the stage together with the actress Beatrice Visibelli, there will be a show dedicated to ecology such as the Seventh Continent and a work that focuses on the people Saharawi like the Yellow Sea.

Six shows for families, as part of Piccoli Astrusi – families at the theater, at the Teatro degli Astrusi and at the Teatro della Grancia, will accompany the little ones, with fairy tale reinterpretations and original texts to bring them closer, with a wealth of languages ​​and different theatrical signs , to the magic and charm of the theater.

In the film festival there are five films, with free admission, which vary between genres and address different themes.

The activities are enriched by a training course for children, aged 6 to 10, which started last November and will continue until May and takes place every Tuesday afternoon and soon other training activities will also be added and a billboard dedicated to schools of all kinds and degree.

The doors are enthusiastically opened to spectators of all ages and the season ticket campaign for the drama season and the season for families is kicked off.

THEATER SEASON

On Saturday 11 December at 9.15 pm the curtain opens at the Teatro degli Astrusi, Muratori by Edoardo Erba, directed by Enrico Falaschi and interpreted by Alberto Ierardi, Marta Paganelli, Giorgio Vierda. In a nocturnal setting, two masons burst into a disused theater room to close the stage with a wall, to enlarge, on behalf of the sole owner, the spaces of the adjoining shop. A comic and at the same time serious and poetic show that makes us reflect on the current difficult condition of the theater, which, without too many hesitations, can sometimes be destroyed to make room for something capitalistically more useful …

Thursday 20 January, also at the Teatro degli Astrusi, Rosario Lisma, actor, author and director, also known in the cinema, plays Giusto, an intelligent, meek and overly polite employee in a grotesque world of ruthless and cynicism. A surreal, funny and painful story of a diversity in the contemporary world, but also an invitation to overcome the certainties that protect us and the limits that we have set ourselves.

Friday 18 February is the turn of Andrea Zorzi known as “Zorro” – the two-time world champion volleyball player who takes the stage in the company of actress Beatrice Visibelli, with the show The legend of the flying volleyball player, a job where sport meets theater and becomes a metaphor for life.

A theatrical fresco where personal events are intertwined with history and customs, where the luminous career of a sportsman travels through the chronicle and history of a country.

Saturday 26 February in the intimate Teatro della Grancia in Montisi Marta Paganelli presents Mare Giallo, taken from the diary that Marta Paganelli kept during her stay in a Saharawi camp, the show aims to return the atmospheres, thoughts, emotions of an experience able to touch the deepest chords of one’s soul. The story of a journey into a world so far and yet so close.

On Friday 11 March LST teatro, directed by Manfredi Rutelli is on stage with Il dio del massacro, one of the most famous plays by Yasmina Reza, also made famous by Roman Polanski’s film adaptation. A brilliant psychodrama that offers the viewer a distorting mirror in which he will discover, not without an acid embarrassment, something that concerns him very closely.

Saturday 2 April Alberto Ierardi, Giorgio Vierda and Luca Oldani at the Teatro della Grancia are on stage with Il Settimo Continente a show that also comically tackles the issue of waste, and in particular of plastic, which in about fifty years we have accumulated and that today, I am no longer in the world, I am the world, as it never was before.

The prose season closes on Thursday 7 April at the Teatro degli Astrusi The truths of Bakersfield by Stephen Sachs, with the hilarious Marina Massironi and Giovanni Franzoni masterfully directed by the skilful hand of Veronica Cruciani. Two destinies, two very distant human events that meet in the scenario of an America always traversed by strong social divides. This comic drama, inspired by real events, at times hilarious, creates vital questions about what makes art and people truly authentic.

LITTLE ASTRUDES

FAMILIES IN THEATER

The season dedicated to families opens on Wednesday 8 December at 5 pm at the Teatro degli Astrusi Mignolina Rap, by Enrico Falaschi, with Serena Cercignano and Marta Paganelli, a show that has a strong environmental implication, with songs, music and many wonderful foam rubber puppets.

On Sunday 19 December, again at the Teatro degli Astrusi, La Principessa e il Drago arrives with Alberto Ierardi and Serena Cercignano, an original fairy tale, where love and nobility of soul go beyond social differences. A story that helps us reflect on the importance of not stopping at appearances. Sunday, January 16 at the Astrusi is the turn of a fairytale show, Il Pesciolino d’Oro, with Ilaria Gozzini and Alberto Ierardi. A story lived through the eyes and the memory of the old fisherman, who has become a traveler: the man is poor, but happy because, unlike his old wife, he is able to accept his condition appreciating its positive aspects.

Sunday 6 February Enrico Falaschi is on stage with Nocchiopinocchio: the famous puppet who first became a child and then an adult cannot live with his own story, a story that is told starting from the extraordinary scenographies of Emanuele Luzzati.

In March, the family season closes with two events at the Teatro della Grancia in Montisi:

Sunday 6 March, Il Chicco di grano with Ilaria Gozzini, a tale with an ancient flavor for puppets and storytelling, centered on the love for nature and the cyclical nature of the seasons, starring two adventurous and courageous ants, Milly and Molly; Sunday 20 March Alberto Ierardi with the Elephant brum brum, a musical show that tells the adventures of an elephant who learns to know himself, accept himself and overcome his own limits to make them become strengths.

CINEMA at the ASTRUSI THEATER

At the Teatro degli Astrusi the proposal is extended by a film festival with five free admission events.

Among the events dedicated to cinema, Sunday 26 December at 5 pm, at the JUNGLE CRUISE, an adventure film for families. A group of scientists set out in search of the Tree of Life, but they are not the only ones who are looking for it. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. On Thursday 27 January at 9.15 pm, JO JO RABBIT, a film that has received 6 nominations and an Academy Award, tells of a young boy who is a follower of Hitler discovers that his mother is hiding a Jewish boy in their home. Directed by Taika Waititi, with Roman Griffin Davis and Thomasin McKenzie.

Thursday 3 March 2022 at 9.15 pm: LITTLE WOMEN, dramatic, sentimental, historical, which has obtained 6 nominations and won an Academy Award, based on the novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott, the growth path of a family made up only of women . Directed by Greta Gerwig, with Emma Watson and Saoirse Ronan.

Thursday 24 March 2022 at 9.15 pm: WONDER, the story of little Auggie who, born with a rare disease, will have to face the world of school for the first time. How will it be accepted by peers and teachers? Directed by Stephen Chbosky, with Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson.

Thursday 14 April 2022 at 9.15 pm, closes the LA DEA FORTUNA program, winner of 3 Nastri d’Argento and a David di Donatello. The arrival of two children left in their custody for a few days could give Arturo and Alessandro’s relationship an hopeless twist. Directed by Ferzan Ozpetek, with Stefano Accorsi and Edoardo Leo.

PROGRAM

8 December at 5 pm – Teatro degli Astrusi

Little finger Rap

Piccoli Astrusi (Families at the theater)

11 December at 9.15 pm – Teatro degli Astrusi

Bricklayers

Prose

19 December at 5 pm – Teatro degli Astrusi

The princess and the dragon

Piccoli Astrusi (Families at the theater)

December 26th at 5pm – Teatro degli Astrusi

Jungle Cruise

Cinema

January 20 at 9.15 pm – Teatro degli Astrusi

Right

Prose

January 16 at 5 pm – Teatro degli Astrusi

The goldfish

Piccoli Astrusi (Families at the theater)

January 27 at 9.15 pm – Teatro degli Astrusi

Jo Jo Rabbit

Cinema

February 6 at 5 pm – Teatro degli Astrusi

Nocchiopinocchio

Piccoli Astrusi (Families at the theater)

February 18 at 9.15 pm – Teatro degli Astrusi

The legend of the flying volleyball player

Prose

February 26 at 9.15 pm – Teatro della Grancia

Yellow Sea

Prose

March 3 at 9.15 pm – Teatro degli Astrusi

Little Women

Cinema

6 March 5 pm – Teatro della Grancia

The grain of wheat

Piccoli Astrusi (Families at the theater)

11 March at 9.15 pm – Teatro degli Astrusi

The god of slaughter

Prose

March 20 at 5:00 pm – Teatro della Grancia

The elephant brum brum

Piccoli Astrusi (Families at the theater)

24 March at 9.15 pm – Teatro degli Astrusi

Wonder

Cinema

2 April at 9.15 pm – Teatro della Grancia

The seventh continent

Prose

April 7, 2022 at 9.15 pm – Teatro degli Astrusi

The Bakersfield Truths

Prose

April 14, 2022 at 9.15 pm – Teatro degli Astrusi

The Goddess Fortuna

Cinema

TICKETS

Prose

Teatro degli Astrusi: Full 15 €, reduced * 13 €.

Teatro della Grancia: Full 10 €, reduced * 8 €.

Astrusi subscription (5 shows) full € 65, reduced * € 55.

* The reductions are applied to under 25 and over 65.

Families at the Theater

Astrusi Theater: adults € 7, children € 5.

Family season ticket (6 shows) adults € 33, children € 22.

Cinema

Free entry