Montanari on the same line as Orsini: this is how he criticizes the Italian government

“Sending weapons risks getting us to war”. Tommaso Montanari like Alessandro Orsini. The well-known art historian, interviewed by Adnkronos, believes that arming Ukraine could facilitate the outbreak of a third world conflict.

“In the movie ‘Don’t Look Up’ all the governments of the world deny that a meteorite is coming to earth to avoid panic. And people only start believing it when they see it in the sky, but by then it’s too late. The same applies to the third world war “, says Montanari who has been invited to mobilize the square in the name of peace. The rector of the University for foreigners of Siena lashes out against “the exploitation of the past” which he defines as “misleading” since the Allies, when they sent weapons to the partisans, were already at war against the Nazis. We, on the other hand, “We don’t even want to enter it because it is not the good of Ukraine and it is not the good of the world” . According to Montanari “it is madness” to do it war “On both sides, on one side with weapons and on the other with money” . The historian does not understand how one can stand alongside the Ukrainians “And at the same time not be willing to lower the heating by 1 degree”. It’s still: “Where are our famous values? We don’t want any damage to the economy either, while they have to die? “, Montanari asked himself that on May 2nd he will participate in an initiative at the Ghione Theater in Rome promoted by Michele Santoro on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.