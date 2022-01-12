Business

Montani accelerates on Carige. For BPER the match in Sondrio

bper-bankBanca Carige he chose BPER Bank as a buyer and the market already imagines the rise in the making of third banking center in Italy. The first effect of the exclusivity granted to the Modenese institute was the collapse of Banca Carige on the stock exchange, the price of which came to align with that of the takeover bid.

The due diligence will begin on February 15, 2022. According to what Fabrizio Massaro reported for Corriere della Sera, the CEO of BPER Banca, Montani, stressed that the new offer maintains “all its main assumptions, namely the strategic and industrial value , the adequate supervision of capital profiles, the improvement of asset quality and a significant increase in profitability in terms of earnings per share “. Banca Carige seems to have already been done, and the market observes with interest the scenario of a three-way merger, at different times, with the Bank of Sondrio.

After the integration of the former Ubi branches, the Ligurian addition of BPER Banca would place it among the big names on the Italian market, expanding its customers by 20% with capital levels of 13%.

