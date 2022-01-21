Monte Carlo Rally, second day: Sébastien Loeb takes the lead ahead of Sébastien Ogier

In the inaugural round of the WRC 2022 World Championship after the first two days, for a total of eight special stages, the nine-time world champion Loeb on Ford Puma leads the standings, 9”9 ahead of Ogier on Toyota

Nine world titles and a return to the Monte Carlo Rally as a protagonist: Sébastien Loeb with his Ford Puma M-Sport shines on the second day of the event that inaugurates the 2022 World Wrc season. The 47-year-old Frenchman wins four of the six special stages scheduled for Friday 21 January and takes the lead in the provisional standings. Second Sébastien Ogier in Toyota GR Yaris Gazoo Racing, 9”9 behind; third the other Toyota of Elfyn Evans (+22 ”).

RALLY MONTE CARLO: SECOND DAY – Close competition and a constant, the pace of Loeb, who on Friday leaves the competition to only two fractions, the penultimate won respectively by Gus Greensmith (Ford), the first victory of a special, and Ogier. A great step that allows the 47-year-old to climb to the top of the standings to the detriment of Ogier, who had been the fastest in the first two stages on Thursday. The nine-time world champion (and seven-time “king” of Monte Carlo) at the wheel of his Ford Puma started the stage in the best possible way, winning the PS3 of the morning with a 2”9 advantage over Ogier’s Toyota, with the latter penalized by the role of “forerunner”, who found asphalt with less grip. Except for the PS 4 and 5, in which the Hyundai i20 N of Ott Tanak (later slowed down by problems with the hybrid engine component) and Thierry Neuville managed to appear at the top of the standings, the day went to archive with two protagonists in particular, the French “aces”, with the sole exception of the PS won by Greensmith. At the end of the day, the first Hyundai i20 N is that of Thierry Neuville, fourth, with a gap of 47 ” 8 from the leader.

THE FOURMAUX INCIDENT – Frightening accident on the PS3 of the morning “Roure / Beuil” (18.33 km) when the French Adrien Fourmaux, losing grip with his Ford Puma M-Sport in a section characterized by fast corners, hit the rocks and, lost control, it rolled over the guardrail. A great fright for the French sailor from compatriot Alexandre Coria, but fortunately no physical consequences, while the Puma prepared by the British team was destroyed on impact, after a twenty meter “flight” in the escarpment.

MONTE CARLO: THE PROGRAM – The four days of the Monte Carlo Rally continues on Saturday 22 January with a further 5 special stages for a total of 92.46 km of challenge against time, all in the setting of the Alpes de Haute Provence. Engines running from 8.17 with the 16.8 km “Le Fugeret / Thorame-Haute” PS9; the last part of the day starting at 3.16 pm, the SS 13 with the second passage on the “Sant-Geniez-Thoard” of 20.79 km. The two special stages broadcast on TV by Sky Sport Action (channel 206) from 10.08 and 14.08, the two passages on the “Saint-Jeannet / Malijai” hamlet. Monte Carlo ends on Sunday 23 January with the return to the Maritime Alps (67.26 km), with a program that starts at 8.45 am and ends with the start of the “Brianconnet / Entrevaux” (from 12.18) valid as a Power Stage. Live broadcast of the latter and of the SS15 (from 10.08) on the same route.

THE RANKING AFTER TWO DAYS – After Thursday and Friday, at the end of the first 8 special stages, here is the ranking of the top five drivers in the Monte Carlo Rally.

January 21, 2022 (change January 21, 2022 | 20:16)

