Monte Carlo Rally, third day: Ogier in the lead ahead of Loeb

The challenge between the two Frenchmen continues in the Principality, with Ogier winning two special tests with Toyota and returning to the top of the standings, beating Ford’s rival by 21 ” 1; third Breen. On Sunday the conclusion with the last 4 special stages

Two protagonists who have dug the “furrow” on the competition. At the Monte Carlo Rally, the third stage on Saturday 22 January confirms the challenge between the two Sébastien, Ogier on Toyota GR Yaris and Loeb on Ford Puma, with the reigning champion ending the day in front of everyone, with a gap of 21 ” 1. nine times world champion. Third Craig Breen’s Puma M-Sport at 1’26 ” from the top. The fight for success on the transalpine roads renews the head-to-head between Ogier and Loeb when at the end there are four stages left on Sunday.

Monte Carlo Rally: the third day – A two-way challenge that after the second fraction of the morning had seen Ogier and Loeb conquer the provisional leadership with the same time, a tangible sign of equilibrium in the race. Saturday, five special stages overall, opened with the PS9 won by Elfyn Evans, in Gazoo Racing’s GR Yaris: the Welshman, however, due to an accident in the PS11 – without consequences for the crew – received a 10-minute penalty, effectively leaving the “games” for the victory of the first world championship round of 2022 (15th at the end of the day at 20’39 ”). Meanwhile, on Saturday the young Kalle Rovanpera, in a Toyota, who signed the PS12 and PS13 – the last of the day – and Breen, in comeback with his Ford Puma, favored by accidents and delays of the others, were also highlighted. top pilots. In the last stage Loeb suffered a delay of over 21 ”, finishing fifth, and losing precious seconds compared to Ogier.

I off “program” – At Monte Carlo the third stage was characterized by some accidents, without consequences for the crews: in addition to the one mentioned by Evans, in the PS10 Oliver Solberg with his Hyundai, in a not particularly fast portion, lost control of the i20 N after touching the rocks and ended up off the road in the woods, managing to start again (17 ° at 40’57 ”). Thierry Neuville was also unlucky at Hyundai (mechanical problems worsened in PS12 with serious damage to the right front shock absorber) and Ott Tanak, forced to retire due to the consequences of punctures. Also noteworthy are the penalties inflicted on Solberg himself (2 minutes) and on Gus Greensmith, in a Ford Puma (3 ‘), for being late at the controls.

Montecarlo: the program – With 13 special stages in the archive, the Monte Carlo Rally enters the final phase on Sunday 23 January when the cars entered in the world championship round return to the Maritime Alps, with a program of a total of 67.26 timed km enclosed in four stages. Start from 8.45 with the first passage on “La Penne / Collongues” (19.37 km), then from 10.08 the first on “Brianconnet / Entrevaux” (14.26 km). From 10.53 and 12.18 again the passages on the same tests.

Rally Montecarlo, the classification after three stages – At the end of the third day of the Monte Carlo Rally, when four special stages are missing at the end of the first round of the 2022 season, here is the ranking of the top ten drivers:

3. Breen (Ford Puma) 1: 26.0

4. Rovanperä (Toyota Yaris) 2: 03.8

5. Greensmith (Ford Puma) 6: 33.8

6. Neuville (Hyundai i20 N Wrc2) 7: 44.1

7. Mikkelsen (Skoda Fabia Evo Wrc2) 9: 37.2

8. Cais (Ford Fiesta Wrc2) 9: 59.6

9. Munster (Hyundai i20 N Wrc2) 10: 44.1

10. Rossel (Citroen C3 Wrc2) 11: 14.2

January 22, 2022 (change January 22, 2022 | 20:56)

