Monte dei Paschi, the appeal process on the case of the Alexandria and Santorini derivatives is underway. The Foundation is no longer a civil party

The second degree trial opened on Thursday morning, with the appeal of over 1,400 civil parties represented by 94 lawyers, before the second court of appeal in Milan Mps on the derivative case. For the prosecution the derivatives Santorini And Alexandria, the hybrid loan Fresh and the Chianti Classico securitization would have been built together with Nomura And Deutsche Bank for cover losses registered by Rocca Salimbeni between 2008 and 2012 following the purchase of Antonveneta, which cost about 10 billion euros in 2008. In the first instance, on 8 November 2019, the Court of Milan had sentenced 13 former managers of Banca Mps, Deutsche and Nomura, including the former president and former general manager of Mps Giuseppe Mussari And Antonio Vigni, respectively at 7 and a half years and 7 years and 3 months.

The hypothesized offenses are, for various reasons, market manipulation, false in financial statements, false prospectus e obstacle to the supervisory authority. Some crimes could be a prescription risk. In addition to the former bankers of the three institutes, Nomura and Deutsche Bank are also charged for the law 231/2001 on the administrative liability of entities. Mps, on the other hand, will not be in the dock, because it left the trial with a plea bargain in 2016.

During the hearing Mps Foundation withdrew its separate civil constitution, after reaching settlement agreements with both Deutsche and Nomura. Last July, the Foundation also reached an agreement with Mps, which provides for the payment of 150 million euros by Rocca Salimbeni and the commitment to enhance the bank’s artistic heritage. Also Coop Central Italy and the subsidiary Coofin have decided to exit the process, after having agreed on the compensation out of court with the two foreign institutes. The report on the matter will be filed by mid-January, drawn up by one of the judges of the panel chaired by Angela Scalise. We will return to court on January 24, when the substitute Pg Gemma Gualdi will speak. On January 31, however, it will be dedicated to civil interventions, which will continue on February 3 as well.

The deputy Alessio Villarosa, former M5s, attacks the government because Wednesday in question time in the Finance Committee was asked for a ‘liability action against all top management followed each other until 2020, also requesting compensation from Nomura and Deutsche Bank to avoid one recapitalization charged to the public budget. “The response of Undersecretary Freni was very embarrassing as for the Government a sentence by the Milan court that condemned in the first instance Alessandro Profumo and Fabrizio Viola first and Vincenzo Mussari and Antonio Vigni then all former directors of the bank, again for the acquisition of Antonveneta and for the manner in which the subsequent financial statements had been created so that it could be demonstrated that the purchase had been profitable, is not sufficient to initiate a liability action “. Furthermore, “the Government has not at all mentioned any request for compensation, which could bring in the state coffers important sums to be used to intervene, for example, on the taxes to Italian citizens who in recent years have suffered and paid for the crazy choices made on Monte Paschi. with public money, to the two banks that devastated Monte along with the old MPS directors, namely Nomura and Deutsche Bank “.