Montebelluna, count down for the new 2.5 thousand square meter medical center

It was November 4, 2013 when the Montebelluna Medicine Center was born from the union between the Rinaldi Clinic and Eos Medica at Villa Rinaldi in via Cima Mandria where it still insists. Poliambulatorio Rinaldi, since 1988, and Eos Medica, since 2002, had joined forces by settling in the historic and vast complex on the corner of via Montegrappa and via Foresto, used for health services already in the previous 25 years.

The story of the new headquarters under construction today in via Biagi about 3 km from the current headquarters (opposite Istituto Maffioli), on the other side of the historic center, is quite different. A new location conceived for health services, an outpatient clinic with a considerable surface area, over 2,500 square meters, a green health building with a modern and recognizable design and inspired by criteria of energy sustainability and environmental compatibility, designed to host a modern radiology , complete with state-of-the-art equipment. Outside, a large parking area for over 130 cars.

“With this office we intend to provide more services to the territory but above all to support the Public Service, making excellence such as the new Radiology available to the Ulss, which will be able to use cutting-edge technologies – explains Vincenzo Papes, CEO of the Center for Medicine Group – The pandemic has shown us the need for integration between public and private in order to be effective in giving timely responses to patients “.

AMONG THE NEW SERVICES, which will enhance the specialist outpatient clinic (33 outpatient clinics available), the laboratory analysis service and Covid Point connected with the Group’s regional analysis laboratory (located in Conegliano), Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation, the Internal Ultrasound Service, Occupational medicine, sports medicine, there will be a complete radiology, equipped with cutting-edge technologies: digital radiology, CT, high-field MRI, 3D mammography with tomosynthesis and latest generation ultrasounds. A unique technological equipment in the area for a newly built structure.

With the full capacity of the construction site, where over 120 workers will be at work in the coming months, an acceleration will be produced that should lead to its inauguration in 300 days. In terms of operations, it will see the doubling of the presence of specialists, which could reach 160, and an increase in the number of employees that could reach 50 units.

A GREEN BUILDING OF HEALTH, a structure with an innovative concept both in terms of aesthetics and functionality of the spaces – designed by architects Mario Mazzer and Marco Da Ros – with an architectural style that is part of a global image project of the Medicine Center, which has already received several appreciations (The American prize of New York and the Architizer A + Award for both architecture and interior design).

The style includes a recognizable aesthetic line, attention to detail, large, welcoming and easily accessible waiting rooms, bright clinics with large windows to the outside, in general a positive wellness mood for those who access it. Furthermore, thanks to the careful choice of materials, the focus is on the safety and healthiness of the environments for the well-being of the patient and healthcare workers. Finally, the optimized thanks to the ventilated facades, the heat pump, the air exchange system in all the energy recovery rooms and the photovoltaic surface on the roof, make it an autonomous structure in terms of energy, with an almost environmental impact. equal to zero.