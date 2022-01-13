Montebelluna, without medicine or prescription in full lockdown, “makes up” the prescription to avoid a trip to Padua. Discovered by pharmacists, negotiates 18 months

She would change the prescription the specialist gave her to get a psoriasis drug delivered. For this reason, a fifty-year-old resident in the Montebellunese area ended up on trial with the accusation of forgery aimed at fraud, aggravated because it harmed the State, and today negotiated a year and 6 months of imprisonment in the Court in Treviso, with conditional suspension of the sentence. .

The story dates back to March 2020, when in full lockdown the woman, who has long suffered from psoriasis, a chronic skin disease, found herself without medicines and without a prescription to take them. To be prescribed the drug, however, she would have had to go to the specialist in Padua and, given the time and the restrictions, she would not have felt it.

He would then take the old, non-repeatable prescription from the dermatologist and change it. With that she presented herself for the first time in the pharmacy of the Treviso hospital (in the picture) and withdrew the package of the drug costing 640 euros.

The first time went smoothly so that when he finished the tablets he would have decided to do it again, presenting himself again with a modified prescription at the hospital pharmacy. The second time, however, the pharmacists noticed it and after having also checked the previous delivery, discovering that even in that case the prescription had been falsified, they reported it.

The 50-year-old, defended by lawyers Elena Rebecchi and Gregory Scarpa, risked a sentence of over 3 years in prison and decided to negotiate. The lawyer Federico Vianelli, the Ulss 2 lawyer who suffered the damage of 1,280 euros, announced that he will also proceed with a civil suit.

(Photo: archive Qdpnews.it)

