Sports

Montecinos fell in love with ‘Las Águilas’ with his performance

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

Without a doubt, one of the great surprises of Clausura 2022 has been the Chilean attacker, Joaquín Montecinos, who shone in the last match against Club América, breaking Guillermo Ochoa’s streak without conceding a goal.

His performance has not gone unnoticed in Coapa, since according to the Récord reporter, Víctor Díaz, Montecinos ‘fell in love’ with the azulcrema team with his great performance over the weekend, being the most insistent player of Xolos.



Read also: Rayados: Medina assures that they are “beaten” by the defeat against Pumas

Remember that during the last transfer window, several media indicated that Montecinos was on the radar of ‘Las Águilas’, however, it was not to Santiago Solari’s liking, so they decided to look at other options.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Fer Moreno gets “naughty” and shows off his attributes in a “spicy” swimsuit (photo)

Despite the bad moment of Xolos de Tijuana, the Chilean has been one of the most remarkable in the tournament, playing 11 games, six of them as a starter, managing to score three goals in 629 minutes.

Follow us on

Brian Reyes is passionate about sports. He loves telling stories about the protagonists of this novel called Soccer. Connoisseur of the main leagues in Europe. Critical and analytical on the current situation of Mexican soccer and the National Team. Fan of Club América and Chelsea. He was a contributor to the web portal of the newspaper Uno más Uno in Mexico City. He studied journalism at the University of Journalism, Art, Radio and Television (PART).

see more

Source link

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

Related Articles

Carlos Acevedo will receive a new opportunity heading to Qatar 2022

4 mins ago

Héctor Miguel Zelada agrees to call Guillermo Ochoa ‘Coladera’

28 mins ago

Carlos Antonio Vélez asks that several players leave with Reinaldo Rueda | Colombia selection

41 mins ago

Barça, from dreaming of the title to fearing for the Champions

53 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button