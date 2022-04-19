Montecinos fell in love with ‘Las Águilas’ with his performance

Without a doubt, one of the great surprises of Clausura 2022 has been the Chilean attacker, Joaquín Montecinos, who shone in the last match against Club América, breaking Guillermo Ochoa’s streak without conceding a goal.

His performance has not gone unnoticed in Coapa, since according to the Récord reporter, Víctor Díaz, Montecinos ‘fell in love’ with the azulcrema team with his great performance over the weekend, being the most insistent player of Xolos.

������ And yes, after marking them the weekend and taking away their streak of 4 games without conceding a goal, Joaquín Montecinos now caught the attention of America.

– Victor Diaz (@v_ddiaz)

Remember that during the last transfer window, several media indicated that Montecinos was on the radar of ‘Las Águilas’, however, it was not to Santiago Solari’s liking, so they decided to look at other options.

Despite the bad moment of Xolos de Tijuana, the Chilean has been one of the most remarkable in the tournament, playing 11 games, six of them as a starter, managing to score three goals in 629 minutes.