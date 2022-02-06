Montecosaro becomes the center of the big names

MONTECOSARO – Waiting to welcome Amazon, Poltrona Frau arrives. The Montecosaro Scalo industrial area is turning into one of the most important in the Marche. Multinational giants and big brands for a relaunch in style after the crisis of footwear and rubber processing which in the lower Chienti valley had left large areas and warehouses to be converted.

If the Bezos-based company intends to activate a permanent hub for deliveries, the presence of the Tolentino company should only be temporary. In any case, the lower part of Montecosaro is no longer just the “periphery” of Civitanova, capable of accommodating the housing and production surplus of the coastal city.

It can be said that a single pole is being created in the Piane Chienti district (common name for the area where the two territories meet) which from the commercial area passing through Santa Maria Apparente reaches Montecosaro. An Amazon sorting warehouse will be built right near the border, in an area of ​​10,500 square meters. By the end of the month the building permit for the construction of the sheds can be withdrawn. A practice linked to the completion of urbanization works linked to the urban variant of the area. After that it will be possible to proceed with the last deed in front of the notary for the transfer of ownership of the area. By the beginning of the summer, construction could already begin. The surveyor from Civitanova Ulderico Montevidoni, who completed the administrative procedure, took care of the building permit.

A rather complex operation born from a decision of the Court of Macerata which approved the restructuring plan of Opus srl of Montecosaro, owner of the areas for which it had already entered into agreements with the multinational. In a couple of weeks, therefore, the building permit could be withdrawn subject to the commitment to carry out the urbanization works. Meanwhile, Poltrona Frau “has temporarily rented premises in the Montecosaro area to support the production peak expected in the course of 2022”. This is what we read in a note from the company which confirms “the employment levels of the Tolentino site” while “the timing and number of people involved are still to be defined”.

The transfer concerns the company’s car division, the one that deals with the leather upholstery of the car seats. A decision that has alarmed the trade unions. “The managers of Frau – we read in a note from the initials Fillea Cgil, Filca Cisl and the Rsu – told us that an increase in production is expected in the near future and that in this regard they have looked for premises in the Tolentino area, but in the end they have found the building in Montecosaro more suitable. We have had some concern. We were then told that the decision is of a temporary nature and so when signing the supplementary company contract we asked to insert the clause that the centrality of the Tolentino production site is maintained, where all production after the peak must be reported. A few dozen workers should be employed in the Montecosaro building. We will continue to monitor the situation ».

Poltrona Frau, in these days, has also arrived in Sanremo. The leading furniture company has created some of the common areas of the Tuscan coast, the ship that hosts Orietta Berti and the performances of some artists: these are the 700 seats of the Frau theater, the seats for the Colosseum auditorium and the furnishings of bars and restaurants.

