Montella and Balotelli: “Never so motivated, and he’s obsessed with the national team …”
The forward relaunches himself in Turkey, and his coach exalts him: “I believe that in his career he has never been as concentrated as this year with us”
A half-honeymoon in Turkey. Mario Balotelli and Vincenzo Montella are really experiencing a peaceful period in Super Lig, in Adana Demirspor (recently promoted to the local top league) who in the summer chose to focus on the Italian couple to quickly climb the rankings. The club is currently ninth in the Turkish Super Lig, and is enjoying the goals Mario, a point of reference in the attack at an altitude of 5 centers and two assists. Last night, host of the Tiki Taka show, the coach filled Super Mario with praise: “He has extraordinary technical qualities and it’s a pleasure to train him, he’s a good guy who sometimes goes off a bit, but I found him very motivated. and I believe that in his career he has never been as concentrated as this year with us. He is growing a lot, and remains a player of another level. Coming here was a positive choice. The mentality is very similar to the Italian one. “
National goal
–
Turkey but also Italy … “He has the obsession to return to the national team – continues Montella -, in Italy I don’t know. He is motivated, he believes in it, he knows he has to work hard but he also knows that he has three months to convince Mancini who knows everything about him, his strengths and weaknesses and has done an extraordinary job since the beginning of his blue adventure. I hope and hope that we will be able to qualify for the next World Cup. ”
December 14, 2021 (change December 14, 2021 | 12:37)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED