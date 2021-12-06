Montella: “I’m fine at Adana Demirspor and I don’t think about the future. Serie A is exciting”

Vincenzo Montella, Adana Demirspor technician, spoke to Radio Rai addressing many topics. These are his words: “The experience in Turkey is great, I am happy and there is a way to work in the right conditions. I am very happy, they are a humoral people and they have a lot of enthusiasm. Our president has a big heart, I am very happy. he left his boat for a couple of days even though we lost the last game. “

Could Balotelli return to the national team?

“He has the obsession to go back, it’s not easy and he knows it because he hasn’t been there for a long time. I’m following him in this, he has the aim of trying and Mancini will evaluate his growth. He still needs to regain some condition. “.

You are the last to win with Milan. Can you manage to win the Scudetto this year?

“It’s a good fight, by now the Rossoneri are no longer a surprise and they can try until the end. Pioli has given a soul. Then there is Inter, as well as Napoli, and Atalanta are a loose cannon. It will be a good fight and I hope it is uncertain until the end. “

Is there a dizzying increase in goals in Turkey too?

“Yes, there are many and the new regulations over the years have favored this. This makes football more beautiful and spectacular, you get more angry but the important thing is to score a goal more than the others.”

What is missing in Rome?

“I’m surprised, I expected more and I’m sorry it’s not a happy time. It takes everyone’s effort to make the team score more.”

Is Mourinho’s attitude right that he blames the players?

“I don’t know that, he’s a strategic coach. He always helps players perform at their best and makes them grow. I don’t know what to say.”

Can Turkey beat Portugal in the World Cup play-offs?

“Portugal have more history and this counts. Apart from the opponent, what Italy will do will count. Historically, we have always brought out the best in us in difficulties.”

Exciting championship both in the top and in the middle rankings. What do you think?

“There are no defined positions, perhaps there are fewer teams in the fight not to be relegated. Hellas, Bologna and Empoli are doing well, it’s a good Serie A”.

Did you expect such a balanced championship in the top four and Juventus at -11 from the top?

“I was expecting a thrilling championship, he leveled up a lot and Juve in recent years is no longer very strong as a team. I don’t know if they will be able to recover, we’ll see.”

How has VAR been received in Turkey?

“Good. But I don’t quite understand how it is implemented, sometimes he expects too much to whistle some very clear offsides. When it is clearly clear I think we should intervene. The error has not been eliminated but it has been very reduced”.

Tomorrow Milan-Liverpool. Can the Rossoneri go through?

“In a one-off game, anything can happen, the difficult game was that of Madrid and Milan managed to win

Surprised by Ibrahimovic who still manages to make a difference at 40?

“If I didn’t think it was Ibra I would say yes, but he always has a competitive mentality and that’s why he manages to do so well.”

Where do you see yourself in the future?

“I enjoy this experience that I also need in my career as a coach. I am young for this role, I like to work abroad to get to know other cultures. Never say never, but for the moment I am fine here. There is time to think to the future, talking about it now would be useless. I want to do well “.

What is the striker you like best in Italy?

“I tell Abraham that he has not yet expressed his potential. Then there is Dzeko, always a guarantee”.

Would Joao Pedro’s naturalization be a failure for our players?

“I don’t know whether to happen but I say that as a youth we have where to work. I think of Raspadori and Scamacca, they have qualities”.