Montemurro needs Lotti’s own goal

There Juventus Women after the two draws with Fiorentina and Inter (in the Italian Cup) he finds the three points against Verona bottom of the class. Still some difficulties for the bianconere who pass only thanks to the own goal of Lots.

Verona Juventus Women 0-1: summary and slow motion

7 ‘Gama Occasion – Cross in the middle of Grosso, Gama’s attempt ends high on the crossbar

12 ‘Cernoia asks for a penalty – Involatasi, is touched from behind in the area. The referee tells her to get up

16 ‘Staskova shot – Strong but central conclusion, Haaland opposes

29 ‘Match blocked – The ball possession of Juventus Women is not fluid as it fails to make itself dangerous continuously

31 ′ April Release – Timely intervention on Catelli who had thrown himself into the area

36 ‘Boattin Shot – Conclusion from the long distance of the left-handed. Haaland is exalted as he removes the ball from the intersection

40 ′ Occasion Staskova – A goal scored is devoured! Calibrated cross by Cernoia, Haaland’s empty exit but the Czech from two steps with the head puts it high

44 ‘Staskova shot – Check, surrounded, able to turn and kick. Block Haaland again

50 ‘Nilden pole – Left-handed placed on the ball worked by Staskova. The post says no to the Swede

51 ‘Shooting Cernoia – Screw the right from the outside, Haaland is saved again for a corner

53 ′ Lots own goal – Advantage of Juventus Women! Great work by Staskova in the area, which he puts in low and tense: Lotti’s deviation in his own goal

64 ‘Zamanian expelled – Double yellow! Do it on Cedeño to the limit. The midfielder comes out in tears

65 ‘Free kick Cedeño – Great shot from the edge, April is exceeded and rejects

79 ′ Hurtig opportunity – Boattin throws himself in on the verticalization of Cernoia. 13 goes down on a tackle but the ball reaches Hurtig who has a partially unguarded goal and hits a Verona defender

89 ′ Bonansea opportunity – Haaland jumps in speed, but finds Horvat on her who closes for a corner

Verona Juventus Women 0-1: result and match report

Net: 53 ′ aut. Lots

Verona (4-3-3): Haaland; Ledri, Ambrosi, Horvat, Jelencic; Lotti (90 ‘Quazzico), Catelli, Imprezzabile; Pasini (61 ′ De Cao), Rognoni (78 ′ Mancuso), Cedeño. Annex. Ugly. Available. Gritti, De Sanctis, Marchiori, Oliva, Anghileri, Mancuso, Cabrera

Juventus Women (4-3-3): April; Lundorf (85 ‘Panzeri), Gama, Sembrant (85’ Lenzini), Boattin; Zamanian, Rosucci, Grosso (73 ′ Bonansea); Cernoia, Staskova (90 + 3 ′ Bonfantini), Nilden (73 ′ Hurtig). Annex Montemurro. Available. Forcinella, Hyyrynen, Girelli

Referee: Luongo of Naples

Ammonite: 32 ′ Jelencic

Expelled: 64 ′ Zamanian

