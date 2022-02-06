Montemurro needs Lotti’s own goal

Listen to the audio version of the article
Verona Juventus Women: summary, slow motion, result, scoreboard and live report of the match valid for the 14th of women’s Serie A
There Juventus Women after the two draws with Fiorentina and Inter (in the Italian Cup) he finds the three points against Verona bottom of the class. Still some difficulties for the bianconere who pass only thanks to the own goal of Lots.
Verona Juventus Women 0-1: summary and slow motion
7 ‘Gama Occasion – Cross in the middle of Grosso, Gama’s attempt ends high on the crossbar
12 ‘Cernoia asks for a penalty – Involatasi, is touched from behind in the area. The referee tells her to get up
16 ‘Staskova shot – Strong but central conclusion, Haaland opposes
29 ‘Match blocked – The ball possession of Juventus Women is not fluid as it fails to make itself dangerous continuously
31 ′ April Release – Timely intervention on Catelli who had thrown himself into the area
36 ‘Boattin Shot – Conclusion from the long distance of the left-handed. Haaland is exalted as he removes the ball from the intersection
40 ′ Occasion Staskova – A goal scored is devoured! Calibrated cross by Cernoia, Haaland’s empty exit but the Czech from two steps with the head puts it high
44 ‘Staskova shot – Check, surrounded, able to turn and kick. Block Haaland again
50 ‘Nilden pole – Left-handed placed on the ball worked by Staskova. The post says no to the Swede
51 ‘Shooting Cernoia – Screw the right from the outside, Haaland is saved again for a corner
53 ′ Lots own goal – Advantage of Juventus Women! Great work by Staskova in the area, which he puts in low and tense: Lotti’s deviation in his own goal
64 ‘Zamanian expelled – Double yellow! Do it on Cedeño to the limit. The midfielder comes out in tears
65 ‘Free kick Cedeño – Great shot from the edge, April is exceeded and rejects
79 ′ Hurtig opportunity – Boattin throws himself in on the verticalization of Cernoia. 13 goes down on a tackle but the ball reaches Hurtig who has a partially unguarded goal and hits a Verona defender
89 ′ Bonansea opportunity – Haaland jumps in speed, but finds Horvat on her who closes for a corner
Best of the match Juventus Women: Boattin REPORT CARDS
Verona Juventus Women 0-1: result and match report
Net: 53 ′ aut. Lots
Verona (4-3-3): Haaland; Ledri, Ambrosi, Horvat, Jelencic; Lotti (90 ‘Quazzico), Catelli, Imprezzabile; Pasini (61 ′ De Cao), Rognoni (78 ′ Mancuso), Cedeño. Annex. Ugly. Available. Gritti, De Sanctis, Marchiori, Oliva, Anghileri, Mancuso, Cabrera
Juventus Women (4-3-3): April; Lundorf (85 ‘Panzeri), Gama, Sembrant (85’ Lenzini), Boattin; Zamanian, Rosucci, Grosso (73 ′ Bonansea); Cernoia, Staskova (90 + 3 ′ Bonfantini), Nilden (73 ′ Hurtig). Annex Montemurro. Available. Forcinella, Hyyrynen, Girelli
Referee: Luongo of Naples
Ammonite: 32 ′ Jelencic
Expelled: 64 ′ Zamanian
Verona Juventus Women: the pre-match
