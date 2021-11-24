Montenegro, the No vax church changes its mind: “Go and get vaccinated”

In Montenegro, that fringe of the Church that until yesterday resisted vaccination policies, professing to be No vax, with the arrival of a new wave of coronavirus infections declared that it is “necessary to vaccinate”. This was suggested by Bishop Joanikije II, new metropolitan of the Orthodox Church and successor of Amfilohije, head of the Montenegrin ecclesiastical province, who died of pulmonary complications from Covid on 30 October 2020. As he recounts the Republic, the very active head of the community had strongly opposed the contingency of liturgical celebrations and processions: all measures requested by the government. He had protested, celebrating Mass without a mask, boasting his denial positions that had earned him the nickname of “denier bishop”. A months-long protest against a country that had been the last state of Europe and for this reason had had to act harshly towards the transgressors of the containment rules, even arresting 750 people. Now, after the handover, Joanikije, who kissed the body and contracted the virus at his predecessor’s funeral, has announced the change of pace. Meanwhile, in Montenegro, only the 40.6% of the population is immunized with double dose.

Read also: